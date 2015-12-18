(Adds Dreyfus Commodities, Suddenlink, Grupo OAS, Syngenta, Exelon, PREPA)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Global trading house Louis Dreyfus Commodities is seeking buyers for its orange juice and fertiliser businesses in a shift to focus on higher-margin activities, two sources said.

** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it approved the $9.1 billion sale of U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink Communications to European telecoms group Altice NV .

** Creditors of Grupo OAS, the Brazilian engineering firm under creditor protection, agreed on Friday to sell a 24.4 percent stake in infrastructure company Invepar to Brookfield Asset Management Inc for 1.35 billion reais ($346 million).

** Agrochemicals company Syngenta AG is ready to discuss deals with anyone in the industry, including the world’s largest seed company Monsanto Co, its interim chief executive John Ramsay was quoted saying in an interview on Friday.

** The agency that acts as the U.S. government’s landlord and realtor has asked regulators in the District of Columbia to reject the merger of utilities Exelon Corp and Pepco Holdings Inc, unless it provides a better deal for taxpayers, the Washington Post reported.

** Puerto Rico’s debt-laden power utility, PREPA, has a tentative agreement with its bond insurers on a restructuring of its debt, according to two sources familiar with negotiations, but the deal is not official and still needs approval by PREPA’s board.

** Qihoo 360 Technology Co said it agreed to be acquired by a group of investors in a deal valued at about $9.3 billion, joining a long list of U.S.-listed Chinese technology companies being taken private this year.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is looking for office supply store Staples to improve its offer to divest assets to further its bid to buy rival Office Depot, the agency said in court on Thursday.

** Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in advanced talks to acquire Maxim Crane Works LP, one of the largest U.S. providers of lifting equipment, for more than $1 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings and Julius Baer are seen as potential bidders for Barclays Asian private wealth business, valued at about $600 million, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** UK bank Standard Chartered could be acquired by a white knight as its recovery could prove to be “challenging”, according to broker CLSA, which upgraded shares of the Asia-focused lender on that possibility.

** Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia is considering selling its 49 percent stake in Thanachart Bank Pcl, Thailand’s No.2 car loan provider, after struggling to make an Asian retail presence work, a source familiar with the plan said.

** Italy’s Gruppo Gavio has paid 2.22 billion reais ($573 million) to win joint control of EcoRodovias Infraestrutura & Logística SA, the Brazilian toll road operator whose owner needed cash to pay debt.

** Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA said on Friday it was in talks to sell a stake in Recovery do Brasil, the biggest debt collector in Latin America. The stake could be worth up to $439 million (1.7 billion reais) if the sale includes the platform that Recovery uses to price loans, said the source, who asked not to be identified. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)