(Adds Nexstar Broadcasting, ICA, Petroceltic International and Reliance Infrastructure)

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Nexstar Broadcasting Group is in talks to buy Media General for around $17.50 per share in a more than $2 billion deal that would create the second largest U.S. local television broadcaster, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

** Mexico’s ICA has sold its stake in an environmental waste firm for around 1.2 billion pesos ($69.7 million), two people close to the negotiations said, as the embattled construction company scrambles for cash after defaulting on a debt.

** U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp rejected Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s revised bid, reiterating that it was “grossly inadequate” and created “substantial regulatory risks and uncertainties”.

** Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack said investor Carl Icahn was willing to pay as much as $1 billion for the U.S. auto parts retailer to keep rival bidder Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp at bay.

** French car parts maker Valeo said on Wednesday that it agreed to buy bus air conditioning supplier Spheros from German buyout group Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

** Irish oil producer Petroceltic International Plc said it hired bankers to conduct a strategic review, including a sale, after tumbling oil prices hurt its business.

** India’s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is in advanced talks to sell its cement business for 26 billion rupees ($394 million) and a deal could be announced as soon as this week, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

** Italian cosmetics maker Intercos said on Wednesday it had set up a joint-venture with Seoul-listed retailer Shinsegae International to jointly develop make-up and skin-care products targeting Asian markets.

** German utilities E.ON and RWE will sell their stakes in Luxembourg-based power firm Enovos International SA, they said, raking in cash to fight a prolonged sector crisis that has triggered major overhauls at both firms.

** China Southern Airlines Co has signed deals worth about $2.3 billion to buy 10 aircrafts from Airbus Group SE, the carrier said on Wednesday.

** A private equity arm of Standard Chartered was picked as the preferred bidder for industrial machinery maker Doosan Infracore Co Ltd’s machine tools business, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

** Ascendas Hospitality Trust managers said they were reviewing options after receiving an unsolicited expression of interest to buy out all its stapled securities, in what could be further consolidation in Singapore’s property trusts.

** Singapore-listed Interplex Holdings Ltd, a precision engineering company backed by CVC Capital Partners and the private equity arm of Standard Chartered, is set to unveil a takeover offer from a regional investment fund as early as Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

** Falkland-based shareholders of oil explorer Falkland Oil and Gas have only days to review a takeover offer from Rockhopper and vote on it due to transport problems delaying the delivery of legal papers to the remote islands.

** Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade is reviewing a proposed tie-up between sugar and ethanol producer Raizen Energia and trader Wilmar Sugar, according to a notice published in the government gazette Diario Oficial da Uniao.

** India’s Piramal Enterprises Ltd is exploring buying nutritional supplements and cough and cold brands to grow its consumer healthcare business to among the three largest in the country by 2020, a senior executive said.

** Indonesian food manufacturer PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Tbk plans to exit from its holding of palm oil producer PT Golden Plantation Tbk to focus on its core business, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

($1 = 66.00 Indian rupees)