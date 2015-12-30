FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2015 / 10:08 AM / 2 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates Pep Boys; adds Burgan Bank)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises LP has agreed to buy Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack for about $1 billion, hours after Bridgestone Corp quit the race for the U.S. auto parts retailer.

** Global commodities trader Cargill Inc will sell its crop insurance business to the Silveus Insurance Group next month, the two companies said.

** Kuwait’s Burgan Bank said it would sell its controlling stake in Jordan Kuwait Bank to another subsidiary of parent firm Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO).

** Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors have been ordered to sell a combined 6.6 percent stake worth 440 billion won ($375.6 million) in steelmaking affiliate Hyundai Steel by Thursday to comply with ownership regulations.

** Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc said it received a revised offer from the Party G Group, with new terms on termination fees in the event that the deal fails to win regulatory approvals.

Party G Group has been identified by a source familiar with the matter as China Resources Microelectronics, a unit of China Resources Holdings.

** Sanoma is to sell its remaining Russian businesses, including a stake in magazine publisher Fashion Press, to InVenture Partners, a group of local investors, Finland’s largest media group said.

Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
