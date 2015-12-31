FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 31, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Sekerbank and Itau Unibanco)

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:

** General Electric Co said it would separate its renewable energy business from its power unit, following the acquisition of Alstom’s energy business.

** India’s biggest gas importer Petronet LNG will buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar’s Rasgas at virtually half the original cost, the government said on Thursday.

** Malaysia’s 1MDB will sell its controlling stake in a high-profile property project to a Malaysian-Chinese group for $1.7 billion, wrapping up major asset sales for a state fund whose troubles have roiled domestic politics.

** Manabi Holding SA, a Brazilian mining and logistics company, has proposed to inject about 400 million reais ($100 million) into Log-In Logistica Intermodal SA, in exchange for a 60-70 percent stake, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plan.

** Turkey’s Sekerbank TAS said one of its shareholders, Kazakhstan’s Kazkommertsbank, had mandated a financial consultancy for the sale of a 30.28 percent stake.

** Itau Unibanco Holding SA agreed to buy a controlling stake in Latin America’s largest debt collection agency, Recovery do Brasil, from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA for 640 million reais ($161.6 million), Itau said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.