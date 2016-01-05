(Adds Harman, Suncor Energy, Yahoo, and others; updates Kuoni, Sainsbury‘s, Orange)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Tuesday:

** Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc said the revised unsolicited offer it received from China Resources Microelectronics Ltd and Hua Capital Management Co Ltd last week is superior to that of ON Semiconductor Corp.

** Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Chile’s Colbun SA will bid for the controlling stake in Colombian power generator Isagen SA ESP at an auction on Jan. 13, the Colombian Finance Ministry said. The stake is valued at around $1.94 billion.

** French utility EDF is considering selling assets worth over 6 billion euros ($6.45 billion) this year, French daily Les Echos reported.

** As many as four potential bidders are wooing 110-year-old Swiss travel group Kuoni Reisen Holding AG, sources close to the negotiations said, after Kuoni said it had received preliminary approaches.

** Plans to cut the number of players in the French telecoms industry were firmly back on the table on Tuesday after Orange revived talks with Bouygues Telecom to create a giant with more than half of the country’s fixed-line and mobile markets.

** Deutsche Bank faces delays in its plan to part company with Postbank, with only a portion of the retail banking business likely to be sold in a share flotation this year, a German magazine reported, citing Deutsche Bank supervisory board and management sources.

** Harman International Industries Inc, best known for its JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, said it agreed to buy automotive cybersecurity company TowerSec.

** A major Canadian Oil Sands Ltd investor sent an open letter to fellow shareholders urging them to reject a C$4.3 billion ($3.1 billion) hostile takeover bid by Suncor Energy Inc that expires this Friday.

** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it is delaying its informal deadline by 15 days to review the proposed $56 billion merger of cable rivals Charter Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable Inc.

** Buyout firm Catterton has agreed to join forces with luxury goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and investment firm Groupe Arnault in the creation of L Catterton, a consumer-focused private equity firm.

** Sainsbury‘s, Britain’s second-biggest supermarket chain, made a takeover approach for Home Retail in November but was rejected by the owner of Argos and the Homebase do-it-yourself chain and is considering its next step.

** The Czech central bank has approved the sale of Citibank’s Czech retail business to Raiffeisenbank, Raiffeisenbank said.

** South Korea’s Hanwha Techwin Co Ltd said it would sell about 375.8 billion won ($316.6 million) worth of shares in Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.

** Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel Group Holding Co will buy 30 percent of Zakhr Investment and Real Estate Development after amending an initial agreement to buy into the firm signed in August, the travel company said.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 4.4 billion rupees ($66 million) for a significant minority stake in Indian hotel investment and development firm Samhi Hotels, the companies said.

** Brazilian cargo ship and port operator Log-In Logística Intermodal SA said on Monday it had received a proposal from Manabi Holding SA to buy a majority stake in the company.

** Kolmar Group AG’s U.S. unit has bought a small Connecticut biodiesel plant, the Swiss commodities trader’s first ever acquisition of an asset, in a move that may stir hopes of renewed investment for the struggling biofuel sector.

** Arca Continental, Latin America’s No. 2 Coke bottler, said on Monday that it had increased its stake in Peru’s Corporacion Lindley to more than 60 percent with an additional purchase of common shares with voting rights.

** India’s Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has joined the bidding process for Perot Systems, an IT management business of Dell Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 66.48 Indian rupees) ($1 = 1,187.02 won) ($1 = 1.00 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)