(Adds Telefonica, Suncor Energy, Nestle, New Republic, Technip, BTG Pactual; updates Novartis)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Drugmaker Shire Plc clinched its six-month pursuit of Baxalta International Inc with an agreed $32 billion cash and stock offer, catapulting it to a leading position in treating rare diseases.

** Italian state lender CDP is considering whether to merge Italy’s two top gas distributors with joint assets of roughly 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) as the sector gears up for major reform, four people familiar with the matter said.

** Spain’s Telefonica Sa has started to spin off its domestic infrastructure unit and will seek to list or make a trade sale in a so-called ‘dual track’ offer process by mid-2016, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Suncor Energy Inc has received more than 40 percent of the votes in favor of its bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

** Japanese government-backed fund has offered to invest 200 billion yen ($1.71 billion) to help bail out electronics maker Sharp Corp, the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Chat app operator Kakao Corp unveiled a $1.6 billion deal to buy control of South Korea’s top music streaming service provider, tapping the market for Korean pop to diversify revenues and even expand offshore.

** Alcoa Inc said that it had signed a $1.5 billion long-term contract with General Electric Co’s aviation unit to supply components used in aircraft engines.

** A group of Chinese investors including China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) agreed to buy KraussMaffei Group GmbH for 925 million euros ($1.01 billion), in the biggest-ever Chinese investment in Germany.

** Noble Group’s chairman Richard Elman raised his stake in Asia’s biggest commodities trader slightly on Friday.

** Novartis AG has struck a $170 million alliance with U.S.-based Surface Oncology as it seeks to boost its portfolio of medicines that help the body’s immune system fight cancer.

** Beleaguered department store Kohl’s Corp is said to be debating whether to take itself private, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a source.

** Sanofi boosted its presence in cancer research by signing two deals worth up to $1.2 billion with biotech companies, as the French drugmaker plays catch-up with rivals in the hot research field.

** Outsourcing company Xchanging Plc said it did not expect a superior cash offer from Ebix Inc and urged shareholders to accept a bid from U.S.-based Computer Sciences Corp. Insurance software company Ebix had in November made a 450 million pound ($653.9 million) takeover approach for Xchanging.

** IHS Inc said it agreed to buy U.S.-based Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) for $650 million to add real-time pricing information to its energy analytics business.

** Hagan Capital Group and Silver Creek Capital Partners said they had jointly offered to acquire bankrupt teen apparel retailer American Apparel Inc for $300 million.

** The iconic Los Angeles mansion of Hugh Hefner, the founder of the Playboy empire, is being put up for sale for $200 million, Playboy Enterprises said, one of the highest asking prices for a private residence in the United States.

** Nestle is investing in U.S.-based Seres Therapeutics for a third time in a year, this time injecting $120 million to develop and commercialise medicines aimed at restoring a healthy bacterialogical balance in the human digestive system.

** The New Republic is up for sale, owner Chris Hughes said on Monday, prompting a backlash over his handling of the left-leaning magazine known for its commentary on politics and the arts.

** Stockholm-listed investor Vostok New Ventures Ltd has bought 10 percent of Dubai-based Propertyfinder Group for $20 million, valuing the online property portal at $200 million in one of the largest investments of its kind in the Gulf.

** Slovenia’s Gorenjska Banka said on Monday it had raised 13 million euros ($14 million) of fresh capital to meet central bank demands, with Serbian bank AIK purchasing most of the new shares.

** MiMedx Group Inc finalized a deal on Sunday to acquire Stability Biologics for $10 million in cash and stock.

** French oil services company Technip and Serimax, a welding subsidiary of steel pipe maker Vallourec have reached an agreement in which Technip will take a minority 20 percent stake in Serimax, the companies said.

** Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to sell its majority stake in Brazilian insurer Pan Seguros, with Axa SA and MetLife Inc among firms bidding, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** TrailStone, a startup commodity merchant backed by private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, said on Monday it had agreed to buy a stake in a small U.S. power retailer, its latest move to expand in the North American energy market.

** For-profit education provider Apollo Education Group Inc said it would consider selling itself, among other options, a move that comes after years of declines in student enrolments.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni has never considered buying an equity stake in the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Eni CEO said on Monday, shooting down newspaper reports.

** ResMed Inc, a leading maker of breathing aids for people suffering from sleep apnea, said on Monday it agreed to buy privately held Inova Labs to expand its oxygen therapy offerings for chronic lung disease patients.

** Chilean energy company Colbun said on Monday that it would not be able to bid for a controlling stake in Colombian power generator Isagen on Jan. 13.

** Hedge fund Starboard Value LP urged department store chain Macy’s Inc to enter into joint ventures for its stores, including its flagship Herald Square store in New York, to realize greater value from its real estate assets.

** Saudi Arabia is considering selling shares in refining ventures with foreign oil firms but would not offer a stake in the crude oil exploration and production operations of state oil giant Saudi Aramco, sources familiar with official thinking said.

** Uber Technologies Inc said its China unit will get an undisclosed amount of investment from Chinese firm HNA Group as part of a new partnership with the aviation and shipping conglomerate, giving the U.S. ride-hailing firm fresh cash to compete with Didi Kuaidi.

** Poland mulls mergers between its three biggest state-run oil and gas companies, PKN Orlen, Lotos and PGNiG, and is analyzing various options, the treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz said.

** Brazilian lenders Banco Bradesco and Banco do Brasil are in talks to buy Citigroup’s stake in a credit card processing joint venture with Elavon Inc, a source with knowledge of the negotiations said on Saturday.

** Graeme Roustan, the former chairman of Performance Sports Group Ltd, said he is looking to take the company private, potentially at a premium to the current share price, if he does not see a reversal in the its retail strategy and a replacement of the chief executive. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)