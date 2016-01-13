(Adds Elenia Oy, Home Retail, Chr Hansen, United Metallurgical, ICA, Digital Currency Group)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said it was interested in acquiring SABMiller Plc’s Grolsch and Peroni beer brands, its President Ramon Ang said.

** The Colombian government sold its 57.6 percent controlling stake in power generator Isagen to Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management for $1.99 billion, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said.

** Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin has agreed to buy Ticino-based peer BSI from Brazil’s BTG Pactual , Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung said on its website.

** U.S. chipmaker Atmel Corp said it considered Microchip Technology Inc’s $3.42 billion cash-and-stock proposal superior to Dialog Semiconductor Plc’s offer.

** The majority shareholders of Finnish electricity distributor Elenia Oy have lined up Goldman Sachs and Citi to sell the business, in what could be one of Europe’s biggest infrastructure deals this year, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Dubai-based private equity firm The Abraaj Group will buy a majority stake in India’s CARE Hospitals from Advent International, betting on growing demand for healthcare services in Asia’s third-largest economy.

** Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc said it would sell its media unit to Corus Entertainment Inc for C$2.65 billion ($1.9 billion), gaining funding for its Wind Mobile purchase.

** Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc, a U.S. generic life sciences company focusing on injectable drugs, is considering a sale of the company as part of an exploration of strategic alternatives, according to people familiar with the matter.

** David Tepper-led hedge fund Appaloosa Management LP sued to prevent SunEdison Inc’s yieldco from buying some of Vivint Solar Inc’s assets after SunEdison acquires the rooftop panel installer.

** UK-listed mid-sized oil producer Premier Oil is buying German utility E.ON’s oil and gas assets in the UK part of the North Sea, three banking and industry sources told Reuters.

** Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer Petrobras is seeking to sell its 5.8 billion Brazilian real ($1.4 billion) stake in petrochemical producer Braskem SA , newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported.

** A consortium led by private equity firm Gilde that is seeking to take over Dutch materials maker Ten Cate said it had raised its offer to 26 euros ($28.16) per share.

** Israel cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies is in initial talks to buy smaller provider CyberArk Software, TheMarker financial newspaper reported.

** Sports Direct, Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer, said it acquired small stakes in two U.S. companies, taking its strategy of buying shares in potential partners across the Atlantic.

** British takeover target Home Retail Group Plc said it was in advanced talks to sell its Homebase home improvement stores to Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd for 340 million pounds ($490 million) in cash, allowing it to focus on its Argos chain.

** Danish food ingredients maker Chr Hansen Holding A/S said it has agreed to buy Nutrition Physiology Company (NPC) for $185 mln and will cancel a planned share buy-back programme and interim dividends in the financial year 2015/16.

** Russia-based United Metallurgical Co (OMK) is exploring a sale of a steel pipe facility in northeast Houston that it invested $100 million in, two sources familiar with the matter said, in the latest sign that the steel industry is fraught with oversupply and weak demand.

** Mexico’s embattled ICA plans to launch a venture with assets from the construction firm’s homebuilder unit ViveICA and a 1.5 billion peso ($84 million) investment from real estate group Nemesis Capital, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Digital Currency Group, a holding firm focused on investing and developing businesses that deal in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, has acquired the industry publication CoinDesk, the company said.