(Adds Casino, UBI Banca)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Thursday:

** Drugmaker Pfizer Inc is thinking about selling hospital products maker Hospira’s infusion pump business for about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** UBI Banca is offering improved terms to Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) Scarl as it seeks to trump a rival bid from Banco Popolare Sc and create Italy’s third-largest lender, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Freeport McMoRan Inc’s Indonesian unit has submitted a divestment price to the Indonesian government for an additional stake in one of the world’s biggest copper mines, an energy ministry official said on Thursday.

** Japan’s biggest bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is buying a fifth of mid-sized Philippine lender Security Bank Corp for $774 million, in what will be the biggest foreign financial sector equity investment in the Southeast Asian nation.

** Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, said it would sell its liqueur brands, Southern Comfort and Tuaca, to alcohol maker Sazerac for $543.5 million.

** Oil major Statoil has bought an 11.93 percent stake in Sweden’s Lundin Petroleum for 4.6 billion Swedish crowns ($539.6 million), the Norwegian company said on Thursday.

** WebMD Health Corp, an online provider of healthcare-related information and advice, is exploring a potential sale of all or part of its business, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** German engineering and services company Bilfinger is considering selling its most profitable businesses, raising the prospect of investors getting a return from the struggling group but leaving it dependent on a volatile energy market.

** The U.S. Air Force has awarded contracts to Orbital ATK Inc and privately held Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) to develop prototypes of new U.S.-built rocket engines under a broader effort aimed at ending reliance on Russian-made engines, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

** CJ Cheiljedang Corp, South Korea’s largest food company, said on Thursday it was seeking to buy a controlling stake in China’s MeiHua Holdings Group Co Ltd .

** The manager of Cambridge Industrial Trust said on Thursday it would look into buying assets in Singapore, Australia and Japan, as well as conduct a strategic review of the property trust’s business and operations.

** Edison, Italy’s No.2 energy company owned by France’s EDF , is trying to sell part of its Abu Qir field in Egypt and has opened the books to prospective buyers including Kuwait’s KUFPEC, people familiar with the matter said.

** Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the Brazilian investment bank which is selling assets in the wake of the November arrest of founder Andre Esteves, is in talks with France’s CNP Assurances SA over the sale of a 51 percent stake in Brazilian insurer Pan Seguros SA.

** German agricultural commodities cooperative Agravis said on Thursday it had bought a 33 percent shareholding in German palm products and animal feed trading house H. Boegel from Singapore-listed commodities group Wilmar International Ltd .

** French private bank Oddo & Cie said on Thursday it had received all necessary regulatory clearance for the purchase of Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson .

** Switzerland’s BancaStato has emerged as a prospective buyer of BSI, the Swiss private bank bought last year for $1.3 billion by Brazil’s embattled Grupo BTG Pactual SA, while bigger rival Julius Baer suggested it would not be bidding.

** Two weeks before shareholders are due to vote on Royal Dutch Shell $48 billion bid for BG Group, more investors have come out in support of the deal, despite lingering concerns about the effect of falling oil prices on the sector.

** French retail group Casino Guichard Perrachon SA said on Thursday it had received expressions of interest for its publicly listed subsidiary Big C Supercenter Pcl in Thailand. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)