(Adds Roche, Vodafone, Rosneft and Minor)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** China’s state-owned ChemChina is nearing a deal to buy Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta AG for around 43 billion Swiss francs ($42.2 billion), two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Roche Holding AG has in recent weeks approached Pacific Biosciences of California Inc to discuss acquiring the U.S. company, spurred by interest in its advanced gene-sequencing technology, people familiar with the matter said.

** Mobile phone networks operator Vodafone said on Tuesday it was in talks with John Malone’s cable company Liberty Global about forming a joint venture in the Netherlands.

** J Sainsbury Plc‘s, Britain’s second biggest supermarket, has agreed to buy Argos-owner Home Retail Group Plc for 1.3 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) to boost its online business and expand sales of items such as electrical goods.

** Swedish private equity group EQT unveiled an agreed all-cash offer for Swiss travel group Kuoni Reisen Holding AG valuing the company at 370 Swiss francs per share, or around 1.35 billion Swiss francs ($1.32 billion).

** Switzerland-based communication equipment maker TE Connectivity Ltd said it would buy medical device maker Creganna Medical Group for $895 million, expanding in the fast-growing business of supplying equipment for minimally invasive procedures.

** Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its board will consider changes to a deal worth 217.5 billion roubles ($2.8 billion) to supply gas to Enel’s Russian power plants Enel Rossiya, following media reports of shortages.

** Thai hotel group Minor International has made its biggest ever acquisition with a 294 million euro ($320 million) deal to buy 14 Tivoli chain hotels that belonged to the collapsed Espirito Santo Group.

** B Communications Ltd, the controlling shareholder in Bezeq Israel Telecom Corp Ltd, has sold a 4.18 percent stake in the country’s largest telecoms group for 982 million shekels ($248 million).

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc has withdrawn an offer to buy the 24.4 percent stake in infrastructure company Invepar held by Brazil’s Grupo OAS SA because Brookfield would not have full management control of the company, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

** Index Ventures, an early investor in technology hits like Skype and Dropbox, is spinning off its biotech portfolio into a new $1 billion business, with backing from drug giants GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Johnson & Johnson.

** Petromanas Energy Inc, a small Canadian company that helped to draw Royal Dutch Shell Plc to Albania, sold all its assets in the Balkan country to Shell’s local branch for $45 million, Petromanas said in a statement.

** Mobile phone networks operator Vodafone Group Plc said on Tuesday it was in talks with John Malone’s cable company Liberty Global Plc about a swap of assets in the Netherlands.

** Data storage services provider Barracuda Networks Inc is working with Morgan Stanley to look for potential buyers, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Democrats from Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation sent a letter to a federal rail regulator on Monday raising concerns over the possible negative impacts of a merger between Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern Corp. ($1 = 0.70 pounds) ($1 = 3.95 shekels) ($1 = 1.02 Swiss francs) ($1 = 79.1320 roubles) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)