(Adds Lowe‘s, BBA Aviation, Credit Suisse)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** China’s state-owned ChemChina will make an agreed $43 billion bid for Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta AG , the companies said on Wednesday, marking the largest ever overseas acquisition by a Chinese firm.

** U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc agreed to buy Canada’s Rona Inc for C$3.2 billion ($2.28 billion), winning over Rona’s board with a far higher offer than an unsolicited bid more than three years ago that was opposed by the company and Quebec politicians.

** Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would consider “strategic alternatives” for its core Internet business and cut about 15 percent of its workforce, even as it continues with its plan to revamp the business and spin it off.

** British aircraft services company BBA Aviation Plc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. competitor Landmark Aviation, the Justice Department said on Wednesday. The deal was valued at $2.065 billion when it was announced in September.

** Wells Fargo & Co denied it was in talks to buy assets from Swiss lender Credit Suisse. “There is no truth to the rumor being reported,” Wells Fargo spokeswoman Elise Wilkinson said.

** Australian investment fund QIC Ltd said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a majority stake in a U.S. shopping center and other development rights, in a deal valued at about $750 million.

** French water and waste group Veolia Environnement Ve Sa said it bought U.S. nuclear waste clean-up company Kurion for $350 million as it chases a slice of a market seen worth $210 billion over the next 15 years.

** French insurer AXA SA said on Wednesday it reached a deal with OTP Bank Nyrt to sell its Hungarian banking operations as its AXA Bank Europe unit focuses on the Belgian retail market.

** Mercator Solutions, a technology services company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, is in talks with two or three companies about potential acquisitions, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)