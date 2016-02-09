(Adds Lonmin, FCC, KPC, Rosneft, Canadian Pacific Railway; Updates WPX)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Canadian utility Fortis Inc said it would buy U.S. power transmission company ITC Holdings Corp for $6.9 billion, its biggest deal ever, to boost its exposure to regulated power markets, which have stable power prices.

** Oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell natural gas assets in Colorado’s Piceance Basin for $910 million to a private firm, in a deal viewed by investors as a bright spot in the sluggish market for oil and gas properties.

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to seek support from Norfolk Southern Corp’s shareholders to push the U.S. railroad’s board to engage in takeover talks.

** Viacom Inc and Snapchat have extended a deal that will allow Viacom to sell advertising on the mobile app’s behalf.

** Veolia’s Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said on Tuesday the water and waste group had resumed talks with French state-owned bank CDC about selling Veolia’s stake in their Transdev public transport joint venture.

** Platinum producer Lonmin will not “shy away” from any merger or takeover but for now the company is focused on its plan to survive tough market conditions, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

** German businessman Friedhelm Loh has raised his stake in loss-making steel distributor Kloeckner & Co above 25 percent with the aim of influencing the company’s strategy.

** Spanish building and services company FCC said on Tuesday Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim could launch a bid for the whole of the company if he increases his stake at a rights issue in the next few weeks.

** State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) plans to sell loss-making assets to cut costs as low oil prices pressure its finances, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

** Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft is still carrying out due diligence to buy a stake in Essar Oil Ltd , the Indian group which runs India’s second biggest private sector refinery said on Tuesday.

** Italian bank UniCredit’s Polish unit, Bank Pekao, may buy smaller rival BPH without Swiss franc-denominated loans which the latter’s owner, GE Money , plans to split off, Puls Biznesu daily said on Tuesday.

** The president of the Philippines has signed an executive order for the merger of two state-run banks, creating the nation’s second-biggest lender by assets after BDO Unibank Inc .

** U.S. commodity trader Gerald Group said on Monday it would sell a stake in a subsidiary to a Chinese copper explorer and producer to boost its balance sheet, the latest sign that plunging metals prices are shaking up the global metals landscape.

** The head of Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) sounded a cautious note on Monday about an expected tie-up with rival Banco Popolare, saying it was hard to know when merger talks might conclude. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)