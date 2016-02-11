(Adds Kroger, Pandora, Deutsche Telekom, Teva and ArcelorMittal)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** The Kroger Co, the largest supermarket chain in the United States, is seeking to acquire Fresh Market Inc , a U.S. specialty grocery retailer that has been exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Online music streaming service Pandora Media Inc has held discussions about selling itself, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the talks.

** Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said it would acquire Meda AB in a $7.2 billion cash-and-stock deal in its third attempt to buy the Swedish company.

** Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are ready to announce a merger to create Italy’s No.3 bank this month if regulators give the green light, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

** Deutsche Telekom has narrowed the bidders for its T-Mobile Netherlands division to U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Apollo, people familiar with the transaction said.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world’s largest generics drugmaker, reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit and revenue on lower sales of its top drug and said it expects to close its purchase of Actavis by early April.

** ArcelorMittal and Brazil’s Cia Siderugica Nacional are among nine companies interested in Italy’s troubled Ilva steel plant that were admitted to the second phase of the bidding process, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Britain’s Johnston Press is in late-stage talks on a deal to buy Independent Print’s “i” newspaper, it said on Thursday, raising questions about the future of the latter’s sister publication, The Independent.

** Latvia’s parliament approved in a final vote on Thursday a plan to split the country’s vertically integrated national utility Latvijas Gaze by the end of December 2017 and to open its gas market for competition.

** Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom and Technology has approved the final offer for the acquisition of CI Capital, a subsidiary of Commercial International Bank, the company said on Thursday.

** Investment firm EIG Pacific Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it had extended the deadline and changed some terms for its offer to buy nearly all the debt of Colombia’s largest private oil producer, Pacific Exploration & Production Corp .

** U.S. Bancorp will likely join partner Citigroup Inc and sell its stake in Elavon do Brasil, a Brazilian credit card processing joint venture that Citigroup has been trying to exit since late last year, two sources involved in sale talks told Reuters.

** New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged federal regulators on Wednesday to block KeyCorp’s plan to acquire First Niagara Financial Group Inc, saying the merger would impede retail banking competition and cost thousands of jobs upstate.

** Toronto-based Franco-Nevada has agreed to acquire a precious metal stream in southern Peru from Glencore for $500 million and arranged a $550 million financing to fund the deal, it said on Wednesday.

** German Internet service provider United Internet said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a share package amounting to approximately 15.31 percent of shares in Tele Columbus AG.

** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Wednesday it was seeking to capitalize on a global downturn in stock prices with a share buyback program and investment opportunities in financial services, healthcare and education.

** Zurich Insurance is open to making acquisitions if potential targets meet the group’s criteria, the head of its general insurance business told Reuters on Thursday.

** Deutsche Post is looking at the possibility of spinning off its ailing freight forwarding operation or make an outright sale, leaving the company to focus on its mail and DHL express freight business, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Rig contractor Hercules Offshore Inc said it was considering strategic options, including selling itself, three months after emerging from bankruptcy.

** Italy's planned sale of a stake in national railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato (IPO-FERRO.MI) will not happen before 2017 at the earliest, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.