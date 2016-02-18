FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group is buying electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc for about $6 billion, the latest in a string of overseas deals by Chinese companies.

** KKR & Co LP bought a 10 percent stake in India’s Max Financial Services for about $140 million, the latest foreign investor to bet on the country’s booming life insurance market.

** South32 could be among the first to buy assets placed on the block this week by South Africa’s Anglo American , with the Australian company saying it was interested in its manganese unit.

** Starboard Value LP is taking initial steps toward a potential proxy fight with Yahoo Inc, indicating that the activist investor is not satisfied with the company’s efforts to streamline its business, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday it signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell insurer Phoenix Holdings to a U.S.-listed insurance company.

** A Japanese state fund is making a final effort to secure a takeover of Sharp Corp as the ailing electronics maker considers a higher $5.8 billion offer from Taiwan’s Foxconn 2317.TW, criticising the composition of the company’s board, sources said. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
