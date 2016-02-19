(Adds Terex and Steinhoff)

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Dell Inc, the world’s third-biggest maker of computers, is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $67 billion bid for data storage company EMC Corp , two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Terex Corp, the U.S. crane maker that has received a $3.3 billion acquisition offer from China’s Zoomlion 000157.SZ, has halted all work on its integration with Konecranes Abp, people familiar with the matter said.

** Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is open to buying the Techint Group’s stake in Brazilian flat steel maker Usiminas, a source with direct knowledge of the subject said on Thursday.

** Citigroup Inc said it plans to exit its retail banking and credit card operations in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia as part of efforts to aggressively cut costs and boost profitability.

** DuPont and Dow Chemical Co said two of the three units to be created and spun off following the companies’ mega-merger will be based in DuPont’s home town, and one in Dow’s home town.

** Yahoo Inc said its board has formed a committee of independent directors to explore strategic alternatives, alongside its plan to revamp and spin off its Internet business.

** Zurich Insurance may sell its South African business as part of a strategic review, the Swiss group said on Friday.

** The best way to privatise Russia’s state-controlled oil company Bashneft would be to sell a controlling stake in it, Deputy Energy Minister Alexey Texler told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia.

** Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Thursday said it had acquired the Colombia restaurant chain “Archie‘s” for $15.2 million.

** Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to combine its Swiss-based private-banking unit with EFG International AG in a transaction that could be announced as early as next week, two sources with knowledge of the plan said.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has offered concessions to allay antitrust concerns over its $40.5 billion bid for Allergan’s generics unit, European Union regulators said on Friday.

** China Cosco Shipping (COSCOCS), China’s biggest shipping line, plans to carry out a careful selection of its future vessel-sharing alliance partners, but will maintain its two current alliances for the moment, the company said.

** Russia’s largest gold producer Polyus Gold said on Friday its talks with China National Gold Group Corp. over the Natalka deposit in Russia’s Far East were up in the air.

** South African-based furniture retailer Steinhoff International has made a rival offer to buy Britain’s Home Retail, the owner of the Argos group of catalogue-based stores which agreed earlier this month to be bought by supermarkets group Sainsbury‘s. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)