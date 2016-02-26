(Adds United Tech, Energy Transfer, EFG, Exelon, LSE, Vimpelcom, Caesars Entertainment, Dream Office, Hikma)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp rejected a $90.7 billion offer by rival aerospace supplier Honeywell International Inc, saying that pursuing a merger would be “irresponsible” toward its shareholders.

** Hotels operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said it would spin off a bulk of its real estate business into a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT). The company also said it would spin off its timeshare business, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV), into a separate publicly traded company.

** Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple Inc , said on Friday it was in talks with Sharp Corp to clarify a late hitch to its takeover of the Japanese firm, worth an estimated near-$6 billion. It said it hoped for a “satisfactory agreement”.

** The D.C. Public Service Commission voted to make revisions to an offer that Exelon Corp made in order to win approval for its merger with Pepco Holdings Inc, after first rejecting the companies’ improved offer. The deal would create the country’s top power distributor.

** A bondholder lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment Corp , which the casino company has warned could plunge it into bankruptcy alongside its operating unit, was stayed by a U.S. Bankruptcy judge on Friday.

** SunEdison Inc said it had defeated an injunction filed by David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management on its TerraForm Power Inc deal. SunEdison said on Thursday it was “gratified” after the Court of Chancery in Delaware denied Appaloosa’s injunction to prevent TerraForm, SunEdison’s yieldco, from buying some of Vivint Solar Inc’s assets.

** Pipeline giant Energy Transfer Equity LP is likely to take its proposed buyout of Williams Companies Inc to a shareholder vote, CNBC reported, citing sources.

** The proposed merger of Europe’s two biggest financial exchanges is effectively bullet-proofed against a British vote to leave the European Union, London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse said.

** Italy’s antitrust authority wants to decide the fate of telecoms firm Hutchison’s plan to merge its Italian subsidiary with a unit of Vimpelcom, pitting it against the EU competition authority which is currently reviewing the case.

** Drug manufacturer Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc will sell the rights and assets of two generic drugs and relinquish its U.S. marketing rights to a third generic drug in order to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that Hikma’s proposed $2 billion acquisition of Roxane would likely be anticompetitive, the FTC said.

** EFG International AG expects Brazil’s Grupo BTG Pactual SA to be a silent investor when it takes a 20-30 percent stake in the Swiss bank, EFG’s chief executive told a Swiss newspaper.

** Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is working with TD Bank and CBRE to sell half of its stake in Toronto’s Scotia Plaza, Canada’s second tallest office building, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

** Oil producer Petroceltic International Plc’s largest shareholder, WorldView Capital Management, offered to acquire the company for 6.42 million pounds ($9 million) in cash, a month after Petroceltic said it was considering an offer.

** India’s UltraTech Cement has scrapped plans to buy two of Jaiprakash Associates’ cement plants in central India after a court said the deal could not be allowed under current regulations.

** Turkey’s authorities plan to sell Islamic lender Bank Asya by May 29 and will liquidate it if they cannot find a buyer, the chairman of the deposit insurance fund said on Friday.

** Turkcell said on Friday it would submit a binding offer for Nordic firm TeliaSonera’s 58.55 percent stake in Fintur, giving Turkey’s largest mobile operator full control of the Eurasian company.

** The chief executive of the world’s largest chemicals group BASF dismissed any suggestion he needed to pursue larger deals to transform its diversified chemicals and oil business.

** Blackstone Group LP and Hong Kong-based Gaw Capital Partners are among three suitors that submitted preliminary bids to buy Singapore’s Ascendas Hospitality Trust , people familiar with the matter said.

** The biggest shareholders in Cetip SA Mercados Organizados are willing to accept most terms of an unsolicited takeover offer by rival BM&FBovespa SA, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, a major step toward creating the sole exchange and clearinghouse player in Brazil.

** The Baltic Exchange confirmed on Friday it had received a number of “exploratory approaches” after the Singapore Exchange Ltd revealed it was seeking to buy the business which has been the hub of the global shipping market for centuries.

** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will get a 17.39 percent stake in CT Corp’s retail arm under a 5.2 trillion rupiah ($387 million) deal, the chairman of the Indonesian conglomerate said on Friday.

** India’s state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India bought a majority of shares in a 5 percent stake sale worth $730 million by power utility NTPC Ltd.

** Greek cooler maker Frigoglass said on Friday it terminated an agreement to sell its glass operations to GZI Mauritius Ltd after the prospective buyer did not secure necessary financing for the transaction.

** Co-operative Bulk Handling Ltd, Australia’s largest wheat exporter, said on Friday a consortium that has proposed acquiring and listing the Western Australian bulk grain handler has refused to provide further information about its plan.

** Japan’s Fukuoka Financial Group and Eighteenth Bank Ltd said on Friday they had agreed to merge next year, another example of consolidation among regional banks as the Japanese industry faces bleak growth prospects. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)