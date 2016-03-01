(Adds Renault-Nissan, State Grid, Ardagh; Updates Honeywell, LSE)

March 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Tuesday:

** New York Stock Exchange owner ICE said it may make a rival bid for London Stock Exchange, raising the prospect of a takeover battle with Deutsche Boerse and lifting LSE shares to a record high on Tuesday.

** Aircraft parts maker Honeywell International Inc said it scrapped its $90.7 billion offer to buy rival United Technologies Corp, citing the company’s unwillingness to engage in negotiations. The move comes after United Tech rejected Honeywell’s offer last week.

** Renault-Nissan <RENA.PA 7201.T> is studying whether to acquire a stake in digital mapping business HERE, the former Nokia unit now owned by German luxury carmakers.

** Chinese energy group State Grid said it is interested in acquiring power transmission assets in Brazil held by the troubled Spanish conglomerate Abengoa SA. In an emailed statement to Reuters, State Grid said that it has not yet presented any formal proposal to Abengoa.

** Ardagh Group, the packaging conglomerate controlled by Irish billionaire Paul Coulson, is preparing a binding offer for the assets being divested by drinks can makers Ball Corp and Rexam Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.Ardagh Group is competing against three private equity firms for the packaging plants up for sale, the people said this week.

** American Securities LLC is in exclusive talks to acquire North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), valuing the largest U.S. specialty anesthesia management company at close to $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Three U.S. lawmakers are urging the U.S. Treasury Department to conduct a rigorous national security review of any deal that China’s Zoomlion makes to buy U.S. crane maker Terex Corp.

** Deutsche Telekom has put the sale of T-Mobile US on ice as an auction of radio airwaves will keep it busy for most of the year and potential suitors are expected to wait for a more favourable political environment towards telecoms mergers, two sources said.

** Barclays Plc will sell its Africa business as part of a plan by new chief executive, Jes Staley, to simplify the bank’s structure and seek higher shareholder returns, after reporting a 2 percent profit drop and slashing its dividend.

** Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA is looking to sell its stake in the Leader chain of department stores to lawyer and restructuring expert Fabio Carvalho, the Estado de S.Paulo reported.

** South Africa mobile operator Vodacom on Monday dropped a planned acquisition of local fixed line operator Neotel, citing regulatory complexities.

** JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, said its merger with rival Bertin in 2009 has been transparent and legal, responding to a newspaper report on Sunday that Brazil’s tax authorities had found evidence of fraud.

** Swedish enterprise software maker IFS said it had bought Finnish firm MainIoT Software with annual sales of 5 million euros ($5.4 million) from Finnish software company Solteq.

** Legislation to change media ownership laws in Australia will be put before parliament, the government said, opening the door for a potential raft of mergers and acquisitions from major media companies such as News Corp.

** Turkey’s Bank Asya will not be returned to its original shareholders after being seized by the government last year, the deposit insurance fund that now owns the bank said, adding that it would pursue liquidation if a buyer is not found within three months.

** Saudi Arabia’s PetroRabigh has received bids from up to six foreign engineering companies for the construction of new units at its petrochemical and refining complex in Rabigh, industry sources said.

** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said that there was no update in the process of selling a controlling stake in the company to an investment firm.

** Oman Power and Water Procurement Co, which arranges power generation and water desalination capacity in the sultanate, will sign agreements this week for a 115 million rial ($300 million) water project, the company said. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)