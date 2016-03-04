Deals of the day - Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Pepco, Telecom Italia, FCC, Kirchhofer)

March 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2050 GMT on Friday:

** Pepco Holdings Inc, which is awaiting regulatory approval from Washington DC for its acquisition by Exelon Corp , said the two utilities have not extended the deadline to close the deal, but were in talks with state authorities.

** Italian phone company Telecom Italia wants to reach an agreement with investors in fiber optic company Metroweb in coming weeks to development of a broadband network in Italy, two sources close to the matter said.

** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s holding company Inversora Carso said it would launch a full takeover bid for Spanish building and infrastructure company FCC at a price of 7.60 euros ($8.36) per share.

** Swiss luxury watch and jewellery retailer Kirchhofer is up for sale, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** AMC Entertainment Holdings will acquire Carmike Cinemas Inc in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, including debt, making the combined company the largest U.S. theater chain.

** Northern Trust Corp is beefing up its alternative assets business by buying hedge fund manager Aurora Investment Management, the trust bank said.

** Elliott Management Corp bought a large stake in Qlik Technologies Inc, saying on Thursday that shares are cheap and the data analytics company is ripe for being taken over by a larger technology peer.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is exploring a sale of Zodiac Pool Solutions SAS, hoping a deal will value the U.S. swimming pool and spa equipment maker at more than $800 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The London Stock Exchange Group said a potential merger with Deutsche Boerse would be “compelling” as potential rival bidders line-up for the British company which reported a jump in profits on Friday.

** Mobile payment processor Monitise Plc said it was in early talks to potentially sell its marketing content business, Markco Media, in a bid to transition to cloud-based services.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and state-owned Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co are among the lead bidders for a minority stake in the agriculture unit of Glencore Plc, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

** Canadian miner Endeavour Mining Corp agreed to buy True Gold Mining Inc for about C$240 million in stock giving it access to a low-cost gold mine nearing production in Burkina Faso.

** Argentina’s new telecoms regulator on Thursday approved Telecom Italia’s sale of its controlling stake in Telecom Argentina to investment firm Fintech, a source at the regulator said.

** Samsonite International S.A. said on Friday it would buy Tumi Holdings Inc for $26.75 per share in an all-cash transaction valuing Tumi at $1.8 billion, as the world’s biggest luggage group expands in the luxury market.

** Macquarie Group said it has entered into an agreement to sell its life insurance business to Zurich Australia Ltd. It did not disclose the terms of the transaction but said it was “not material” to the group.

** A consortium seeking to buy Australia’s biggest wheat exporter, Co-operative Bulk Handling Ltd, is stepping up lobbying for its offer amid concerns the deal may be snubbed and reports of a rival Chinese bidder.

** French hotels group AccorHotels on Friday denied a report which said it was in talks to acquire Carlson Rezidor, the operator of Radisson hotels.

** Thailand’s Berli Jucker Pcl has tapped foreign banks including BNP Paribas as well as domestic lenders to raise $6.2 billion for its acquisition of Big C Supercenter, putting it on track to successfully meet a March 31 financing deadline.

** Indebted Russian miner Mechel is in talks to sell part of its Elga coal project to creditor Gazprombank and plans to complete the deal by the end of this quarter, Mechel Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov told journalists on Friday.

** Private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners said on Friday it had bought two portfolios of Italian non-performing loans together worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) from GE Capital Real Estate and the Royal Bank of Scotland .

** Serbia has invited bids for its loss-making Zelezara Smederevo steel mill, marking the latest stage in attempts to find a solution to the plant which has been swallowing $120 million a year in subsidies since it was nationalized in 2012. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)