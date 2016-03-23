FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 23, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds ACWA Power, Affymetrix, Total, Banco Popolare; updates Premier Foods)

March 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Riyadh-based ACWA Power is keen to buy assets from Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) if the state-controlled utility be broken up as planned, a senior executive said.

** Gene testing provider Affymetrix Inc, which has agreed to be bought by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, said that a sweetened bid from a group of former executives could lead to a superior proposal.

** French oil company Total has held talks to buy all or part of domestic rival Engie’s exploration and production (E&P) activities, worth about 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion, sources familiar with the situation said.

** Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) are expected to announce a preliminary agreement to merge, a source with the direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal to create Italy’s third-biggest bank.

** Britain’s Premier Foods has rejected a second takeover approach from U.S. peer McCormick & Co, saying it undervalued the maker of Mr. Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd-backed YTO Express plans to go public via a 17.5 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) merger with a listed clothing maker, becoming the latest courier seeking capital market funds to stay competitive during China’s e-commerce boom.

** Poland may consider increasing its stake in copper producer KGHM to around 40 percent from the current 31.8 percent if it has the funds, the country’s treasury minister told Gazeta Polska.

** French water and waste group Veolia and French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) want to agree before this summer on selling Veolia’s stake in their Transdev public transport joint venture, Transdev’s head told Les Echos newspaper.

** Telecommunications operator Zain Saudi is considering ideas for the sale or joint ownership of its mobile transmitter towers, its chief executive said. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.