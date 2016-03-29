(Adds Shandong Ruyi, Deere and Savola)

March 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Virgin America Inc has received takeover bids from JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Air Group Inc as the U.S. budget airline backed by British billionaire Richard Branson explores a sale, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.

** Chinese textile group Shandong Ruyi is set to buy control of SMCP, the French firm behind fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, for 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) including debt, two sources close to the deal said.

** CTBC Financial Holding Co, the parent of Taiwan’s biggest credit card issuer, has agreed to buy a 35.6 percent stake in Thailand’s LH Financial Group for 16.6 billion baht ($469 million), the two companies said on Tuesday.

** Indonesian telecommunication provider PT XL Axiata said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement to sell 2,500 units of its telco towers for 3.57 trillion rupiah ($267.22 million) to PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo).

** French marine services company Bourbon said on Tuesday it would buy Jaccar Holdings’ gas transport businesses for $320 million to diversify into mid-stream gas and reduce its dependence on a very difficult oil services market.

** Deere & Co said it had acquired a majority stake in Hagie Manufacturing, allowing the farm and construction machinery manufacturer to enter the high-clearance sprayer market.

** Israel’s Beamer, whose technology compresses video while preserving quality, said on Tuesday it was acquiring video conversion tech firm Vanguard Video to bolster its line of video encoding, media compression and optimization products.

** Saudi Arabia’s largest food products company, Savola Group, said on Tuesday the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will invest $100 million in one of its indirect subsidiaries in Egypt.

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it has increased its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co to 10 percent, a level that could mean increased federal scrutiny over the investment.

** Origin Technologies Corp, owned by Affymetrix Inc’s former employees, withdrew its offer to buy the gene-sequencing products maker, hours after Affymetrix said on Monday that Origin’s raised bid was not superior to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s proposal.

** U.S. fund Apollo Global Management has offered to buy a controlling stake in Italian bank Carige by acquiring the bulk of a 550-million euro ($621.23 million) share issue, the lender said on Tuesday.

** Louisiana electricity supplier Cleco Corp said on Monday that it has got approval from the state’s public service commission to sell itself to an investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

** Investment management company I Squared Capital will buy Irish energy company Viridian Group Holdings Limited from investment bank Arcapita, it confirmed on Tuesday.

** Boodai Corp, Kuwait’s investment holding conglomerate, has hired HSBC to advise it on a possible stake sale in low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways, say sources familiar with the matter.

** Gameloft ’s founding Guillemot family could further increase its stake in the mobile video games maker to fend off an unsolicited tender offer by French media giant Vivendi, Chief Executive Officer Michel Guillemot said in an interview with Le Monde.

** Thai Union Group Pcl, the world’s largest canned tuna maker, said on Tuesday it would spend 1.25 billion Indian rupees ($18.84 million) to buy a 40 percent stake in the shrimp processing unit of India’s Avanti Feeds Ltd.

** Sweden’s Kinnevik has bought $65 million worth of shares in Betterment, giving it a 9.3 percent stake in the U.S. financial services company, Kinnevik said on Tuesday as it announced its first investment in the United States. ($1 = 66.37 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.88 euros) (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)