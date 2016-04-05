FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
April 5, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Canadian Pacific, MUFG, Pfizer, Huatai, Halliburton; updates Tata Steel UK, AccorHotels)

April 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** The U.S. Treasury Department’s proposed new tax regulations threw a series of proposed mergers into question, including Pfizer Inc’s $160 billion agreement to buy Allergan Plc. Pfizer Inc is leaning towards abandoning its $160 billion agreement to buy Allergan in light of the U.S. Treasury’s new measures to curb such tax evading deals, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

** The U.S. Justice Department will file a lawsuit as soon as this week to stop Halliburton from merging with Baker Hughes, a deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3 oil services companies, a source familiar with the matter said.

** The British government opened talks with potential buyers for Tata Steel’s UK operations, including Sanjeev Gupta’s commodities company Liberty Group, as it stepped up its battle to find a buyer for the loss-making business.

** MUFG is chasing overseas deals to bulk up its business of providing accounting and shareholder services to hedge funds and is even keen to buy asset managers with a $2.7 billion warchest, an executive of Japan’s largest banking group by assets said.

** Huatai Securities Co Ltd is seeking to acquire U.S. asset management software maker AssetMark Inc for as much as $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest example of a Chinese company taking an interest in U.S. businesses.

** The Republican chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee announced his opposition on Tuesday to a proposed railroad merger between Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Norfolk Southern Corp.

** Siemens AG has approached Emerson Electric Co to explore acquiring the network power business that the U.S. factory automation equipment maker is looking to shed for as much as $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Swiss industrial company Sulzer is buying British caulk gun maker PC Cox as it seeks to boost access to U.S. customers who include auto repair shops, do-it-yourself home repair enthusiasts and construction companies.

** Boeing Co said on Monday it had picked a new aircraft seat supplier for its most popular jet, the 737, a move that industry experts said adds competition to leading seat makers Zodiac Aerospace and B/E Aerospace.

** China’s Hebei Iron & Steel Group bid 46 million euros ($52.2 million) for a loss-making Serbian steel mill and pledged to invest $300 million in expanding production, Serbia’s Economy Ministry said.

** An Indonesian group including prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp’s local metals operations in a deal that industry insiders say could reach $2 billion.

** Elevator maker Schindler is selling its Japanese business to United Technologies’ Otis unit after its new installations in the country were halted following a 2006 accident.

** AccorHotels, Europe’s largest hotel group, said on Tuesday it bought British high-end serviced home rental company onefinestay as it fights the rising challenge of online home-sharing company Airbnb and further expands its luxury footprint.

** Chinese engineer Tysan Holdings Ltd plans to sell a controlling stake to aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd for HK$2.62 billion ($338 million), a move which could trigger a mandatory general offer for the firm.

** The founder of Singapore massage chair maker OSIM International Ltd on Tuesday raised a bid to take the firm private by 5 percent, to more than S$320 million ($236 million), hoping to win over minority investors including international funds. ($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
