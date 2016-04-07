(Adds Newmont Mining, Premier Oil, New world resources, Relypsa, Sistema, Quicksilver, Mediaset, Alphabet Inc)

April 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Alphabet Inc’s Google unit is mulling a bid for Yahoo Inc’s core business, Bloomberg reported, citing a source.

** Apex Technology Co Ltd, a Chinese company that manufactures ink cartridge chips, is in negotiations to acquire U.S. printer and imaging systems provider Lexmark International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The board of Italian broadcaster Mediaset will examine a potential deal with French media group Vivendi at a meeting on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Relypsa Inc, a U.S. maker of treatments for blood disorder hyperkalemia, is exploring a sale following a number of overtures from potential buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Russian holding company Sistema said on Thursday it is in talks with private investors about selling a further stake in children’s goods retailer Detsky Mir.

** London-listed oil producer Premier Oil will hold a general meeting on April 25 at which its shareholders will vote on the company’s $120 million takeover of E.ON UK’s North Sea oil and gas assets, it said on Thursday.

** An Indonesian group has obtained a $750 million loan from two state-owned banks to help finance its purchase of a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp’s Indonesian operations, Basis Point reported on Thursday.

** The Czech government is considering taking over struggling coal miner OKD, the production subsidiary of New World Resources, as an option to prevent the company’s collapse, ministers said on Thursday.

** Bankrupt energy producer Quicksilver Resources Inc has sold its U.S. assets to private equity firm BlueStone Natural Resources II, after the buyer struck a new contract for transporting Quicksilver’s gas.

** Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp, a U.S. company that develops drugs to treat orphan diseases, is reaching out to investment banks for a financial adviser to explore a sale of itself, according to people familiar with the matter.

** South Africa’s competition watchdog will ask for another extension to scrutinize Anheuser-Busch InBev’s planned $106 billion takeover of SABMiller, its spokesman said on Thursday.

** Industrial rubber firm Trelleborg said on Thursday it had agreed in principle to sell its 50 percent stake in TrelleborgVibracoustic to joint venture partner Freudenberg Group.

** Metals trader Liberty House Group will start due diligence on Tata Steel’s loss-making UK operations within a week after a sale process starts on Monday, its boss said, adding he was confident of turning the business around with government help.

** Barclays has agreed to sell its wealth and investment management business in Hong Kong and Singapore to Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC), as the British lender continues its drive to reduce risk and simplify.

** Belgian real estate company Immobel agreed to buy peer Allfin in a deal which values the group at 286 million euros ($326.47 million), the group said in a statement on Thursday.

** Italian power utility Enel is still talking to Telecom Italia over its plans to help build a national high-speed fibre-optic broadband network, Enel’s chief executive said on Thursday.

** U.S investment fund Elliott said on Thursday it had asked an Italian court to raise the offer price of a past takeover bid on rail signaling company Ansaldo STS to 15 euros ($17.08) per share from 9.68 euros.

** Shareholders in Dead Sea cosmetics manufacturer Ahava have reached a deal to sell the company for 290 million shekels ($77 million), one of its investors said on Thursday.