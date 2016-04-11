(Updates Tata Steel, Canadian Pacific, BM&FBovespa SA, Daily Mail, ; Adds Rothesay, Caixabank)

April 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Monday it was giving up on its $28 billion bid to buy Norfolk Southern Corp, after more than five months during which the No. 4 U.S. railroad rebuffed its advances and many customers spoke out against a deal.

** British insurer Rothesay Life has agreed to buy 6 billion pounds ($8 billion) of annuities from the UK arm of Dutch insurer Aegon, its third such deal in the past 12 months.

** India’s Tata Steel agreed to sell one of its main British steelworks to investment firm Greybull Capital for 1 pound on Monday, saving a third of the 15,000 jobs placed in jeopardy by the Indian conglomerate’s decision to sell up in Britain.

** Spain’s Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos are set to close a long-awaited deal over Portuguese lender BPI later this week once some final details are agreed, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

** French container shipping group CMA CGM has offered concessions in a bid to win European Union antitrust approval for its $2.4 billion takeover of Singaporean rival Neptune Orient Lines.

** Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, is drawing up plans for a clearout of loss-making businesses, including Dobbies Garden Centres, as it focuses on reviving its main grocery business, Sky News reported on Monday.

** Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group stepped up its global expansion by agreeing an all-cash deal to buy Swiss airline catering firm Gategroup Holdings for $1.5 billion, a price some shareholders and analysts criticized as too low.

** Finland’s competition watchdog approved retailer Kesko’s plan to buy smaller rival Suomen Lahikauppa on Monday, but said it must sell 60 of Lahikauppa’s convenience stores because a full merger could lead to higher prices.

** Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA, which has a majority stake in Turkey’s Garanti, is looking to buy another bank in the country, Hurriyet newspaper reported on Monday, citing BBVA’s chief executive Carlos Torres Vila.

** Britain’s Daily Mail is in talks with potential partners to mount a joint bid for Yahoo’s internet assets, as it seeks to drive up advertising income from its globally popular websites to counter shrinking print revenue.

** Qatar National Bank (QNB) has received the approval of Qatar’s central bank and Turkey’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency to acquire Turkey’s Finansbank , the Gulf Arab region’s largest lender said on Sunday.

** Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group said it has agreed to buy Dead Sea cosmetics manufacturer Ahava for 290 million shekels ($77 million), a deal that will help it to tap increasing demand for health-focused and personal care products in China.

** KCB Group, Kenya’s biggest bank by assets, said on Monday it was open to taking part in consolidation in the banking sector but declined to comment on whether it was pursuing Chase Bank, put into receivership last week.

** Brazilian bourse BM&FBovespa SA is arranging loan financing to fund part of the 12.9 billion reais ($3.6 billion) that rival Cetip SA Mercados Organizados could cost, a sign that the cash portion of the deal may increase.

** A group of shareholders group in Pacific Exploration & Production Corp has asked Colombia’s markets regulator to block a possible buyout deal by private-equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

$1 = 3.5883 Brazilian reais (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)