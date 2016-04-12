(Adds Cellcom, Deutsche Telecom, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bank of Nova Scotia, Vale, SynteractHCR)

April 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a controlling stake in online retailer Lazada for about $1 billion to expand its e-commerce business into Southeast Asia.

** SynteractHCR Inc, a privately held U.S. contract research organization (CRO), is exploring a sale that could value it at close to $1.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev plans to buy Devils Backbone Brewing for an undisclosed price, it said on Tuesday, moving further into the market for premium-priced craft beers.

** Buyout group Centerbridge has joined up with Deutsche Telekom to bid for Tipico as an auction of Germany’s largest private sports betting group nears an end, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third largest bank by market value, said on Tuesday it has the financial muscle to make acquisitions to supplement organic growth if opportunities arise that fit its strategic objectives.

** Brazilian miner Vale is teaming up with U.S. private equity firm Apollo to bid for Anglo American’s niobium and phosphates business in Brazil, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Marathon Oil Corp said on Monday it had agreed to sell certain non-core assets for $950 million, bringing its total sales through divestitures to about $1.3 billion since last August.

** South Korean banking group KB Financial Group Inc is acquiring a controlling stake in brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd for 1.25 trillion won ($1.09 billion) in a high-priced bet on diversification.

** EU competition regulators have resumed their scrutiny of U.S. oil industry services group Halliburton Co’s plan to acquire smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc, a deal which U.S. authorities say is uncompetitive and want to block.

** Ailing Viacom Inc controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone opposes Chief Executive Philippe Dauman’s plan to sell a minority stake sale in Viacom’s Paramount Pictures movie studio, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

** Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina has a budget of up to $2 billion for mergers and acquisitions in oil and gas assets this year, a company director said, amid efforts to supply Indonesia’s growing domestic energy demand.

** Qatari-owned KBL European Private Bankers said on Tuesday its Dutch subsidiary Theodoor Gilissen would buy local competitor Bank Insinger de Beaufort, merging two of the country’s oldest private banks.

** Britain is considering a number of different options to co-invest in the purchase of steelmaking assets put up for sale by Indian conglomerate Tata Steel, Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

** Israel’s antitrust watchdog and the Communications Ministry have opposed Cellcom’s plan to buy smaller mobile rival Golan Telecom.

** An Indonesian businessman has filed a request to a Jakarta court to put on hold any deal that would involve transferring ownership of a nearly 18 percent stake held by a local company in Newmont Mining Corp’s Indonesian operations.

** Value Line Funds plans to buy the Alpha Defensive Alternatives Fund, according to a recent regulatory filing, taking a first step into the growing investment sphere of alternative funds that are cheaper and designed for retail clients.

** A company controlled by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and partners has offered $158 million to buy 0.79 percent of shares in Norilsk Nickel to increase its stake in the mining giant to more than 6 percent, Norilsk said on Tuesday.

** A top shareholder in Darty Plc will back Steinhoff’s $975 million takeover bid for the French electronic goods retailer, the South African furniture group said on Monday.