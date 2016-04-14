(Adds Opera Software, Greybull Capital, Carlyle)

April 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** McDonald’s Corp is targeting private equity firms, including Bain Capital, MBK Partners, TPG Capital Management and Chinese state-backed conglomerate China Resources (Holdings), for its planned sale of 2,800 restaurants in North Asia, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Carlyle Group LP has entered the auction for assets that oilfield service providers Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc aim to divest to secure antitrust approval for their merger, a person familiar with the matter said.

** A group of Chinese internet firms who made a cash offer in February for Norwegian mobile phone browser Opera Software , valuing it at $1.23 billion, have extended the offer as it had not reached the required level of acceptances.

** Investment firm Greybull Capital said it had appointed bankers to examine options for Monarch Airlines, but a sale of the European holiday carrier was not on the cards.

** The planned $30 billion merger between Deutsche Boerse and LSE Group will support the EU’s Capital Markets Union (CMU) and bolster growth in the bloc’s flagging economy, the head of the German exchange operator’s biggest division told Reuters.

** JPMorgan Chase & Co’s asset management arm said it has taken a passive, minority stake in New York-based exchange-traded fund provider Global X Management Co LLC.

** Britain’s Legal & General Group Plc and Swiss Re AG are among the firms said to be weighing bids for Deutsche Bank AG’s Abbey Life Assurance Co, sources familiar with the matter said.

** President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Russian government was searching for a strategic investor to buy a 19 percent stake in global top oil producer Rosneft as part of a privatisation plan.

** A tribunal in India has halted the sale of Lafarge India after an appeal by a rival, delaying the merger of Lafarge and Holcim’s Indian operations.

** Egypt’s Beltone Financial will continue to pursue its acquisition of CI Capital despite the delay in regulatory approval, its deputy managing director said.

** South African conglomerate Bidvest Group will next month spin off and separately list its food distribution business, it said on Thursday, in a breakup of the $8.2 billion company aimed at boosting its share price.

** South Africa’s largest technology group EOH Holdings said on Thursday it plans to take over computer services firm Aptronics Propriety for 194 million rand ($13 million) in a bid to expand its services.

** General Electric, fresh from taking on the offshore wind business of rival Alstom, is positioning itself in Germany’s expanding offshore wind sector and looking at eastern Europe.

** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Thursday its Granite Hacarmel subsidiary agreed to sell its gas station chain Sonol to Israel Oil and Gas Fund for 364 million shekels ($96 million).

** Entertainment One Ltd said on Thursday it had not received any approach, a day after Bloomberg reported that British commercial TV broadcaster ITV Plc was pursuing a takeover of the Canadian company.

** Private equity group EQT has secured nearly 80 percent of the voting rights in Swiss travel group Kuoni, it said on Thursday, clearing a major hurdle for its roughly 1.4 billion Swiss franc ($1.45 billion) takeover offer for listed shares. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)