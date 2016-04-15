(Adds HNA Group, Fiat Chrysler)

April 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has brought in investment banks to review its options amid interest from buyout firms and other companies in a number of its businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Tata Steel Ltd has hired a team of Standard Chartered Plc bankers to help sell its loss-making UK business amid Britain’s attempt to prevent the closure of one of it’s biggest manufacturing operations, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Mitel Networks Corp said on Friday it would buy fellow voice and telephony gear maker Polycom Inc for about $1.96 billion in cash and stock, satisfying a demand from activist investor Elliott Management.

** Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford are the only remaining potential merger candidates for Fiat Chrysler, since its attempt to join up with GM was rebuffed, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has agreed to buy British bureau-de-change operator International Currency Exchange (ICE), the companies said on Friday, the latest takeover in a European investment spree aimed at expanding outside Asia.

** Germany’s biggest steelmaker Thyssenkrupp wants to play a role in any consolidation of the European steel market, which is afflicted by excess production capacity and a weak demand outlook, Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said.

** Buyout group BC Partners is sounding out potential buyers for its German power transformer maker SGB-SMIT, four years after a sale to China’s State Grid was halted by political intervention, three people familiar with the matter said.

** XIO Group, a China-based buyout firm, is close to an agreement to acquire J.D. Power and Associates, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc for more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** A A$2.5 billion ($1.9 billion) buyout of Morgan Stanley-linked Australian property group Investa Office Fund (IOF) by local rival DEXUS Property Group failed on Friday when it received insufficient shareholder votes, the target said.

** Indonesian state miners may team up with a consortium including prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro to buy a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp’s local operations, an official at the state enterprises ministry said on Friday.

** Greece has received three expressions of interest in the sale of state railways operator TRAINOSE, the country’s privatisations agency (HRADF) said on Friday.

** Russia’s Aeroflot is in talks with potential partners about a joint venture the state-controlled carrier’s deputy chief executive said on Friday, without naming them.

** Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday that Airbus Group was interested in the privatisation of Russian Helicopters as the government looks for a strategic partner for the state-owned company.

** Global buyout firm Advent International and U.S.-based Baxter International are among suitors preparing to submit separate bids to buy unlisted Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) said on Friday it had agreed to buy Irish leasing company Aldus Aviation, which manages a fleet of 30 jets.