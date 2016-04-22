(Adds Citigroup, Cyfrowy Polsat, Rosneft, Bashneft, Comerica Bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka)

April 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Citigroup Inc and U.S. Bancorp have agreed to sell Brazilian card payment processing joint venture Elavon do Brasil to a local rival for an undisclosed sum, ending months of negotiations to exit the money-losing company.

** Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat said it has bought a further 27.2 percent of the group’s key infrastructure partner Midas, adding to the 66 percent it acquired earlier this year.

** Kuwait has not ruled out the possibility of participating in the privatization of Russian oil firms Rosneft and Bashneft, TASS news agency cited a Kuwaiti official as saying.

** France has extended its bidding deadline for the privatization of Nice airport by two weeks, the economy ministry said, confirming what three sources had told Reuters earlier.

** Two of Comerica Bank’s largest shareholders want the regional lender to explore a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), said it had opened a tender for the sale of its NLB Leasing business, which mainly deals with cars.

** Tanzania wants an 8 percent stake in Uganda’s planned oil refinery, a Ugandan minister said, a move that could be designed to boost Tanzania’s bid to secure a pipeline route for Ugandan crude over a rival pitch by Kenya.

** Russian energy giant Rosneft does not intend to sell down further its holding in Saras, the Italian refiner’s chairman said.

** Steinhoff has increased its stake in Darty to 20.4 percent, it said, a day after a frantic bidding war with French rival Fnac for Europe’s third-largest electric goods retailer.

** KKR & Co LP has short-listed China’s Joyoung Co Ltd and KingClean Electric Co Ltd among others for its planned sale of German coffee machine maker WMF, in another sign of strong interest from Chinese suitors to buy overseas assets, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** An offer by French aerospace group Safran for Zodiac Aerospace is “not on the agenda”, a source close to Safran said, dampening speculation of a major tie-up in the French aerospace sector.

** European buyout firm Permira is considering selling Japanese sushi chain operator Akindo Sushiro Co in an initial public offering and is now deciding on underwriters for a sale that could value the restaurant company at about $1.4 billion, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Lufthansa is seeking a partnership with, or a complete takeover, of holiday airline Condor to further expand its low-cost Eurowings business, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** U.S. renewable energy company SunEdison Inc, which filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, aims to secure partners for about 1.7 gigawatts of planned projects in India within two months, the head of its Asia business said.

** Telefonica Deutschland agreed to sell its passive tower infrastructure to Telxius, which is owned by Spanish parent Telefonica SA, for 587 million euros ($663 million), it said. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)