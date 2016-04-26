(Adds Freeport-McMoran, DuPont, SunEdison, Italmobiliare, Fnac and Tata Steel)

April 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Oil and gas producer Husky Energy agreed to sell a partial interest in a package of Canadian midstream energy assets to two Hong Kong-based firms for C$1.7 billion ($1.34 billion) in cash.

** DuPont said it expected the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s review of its proposed merger with Dow Chemical Co to be completed by the end of June.

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc expects to have agreed $3 billion worth of asset sales by mid-year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the U.S. miner and oil producer tries to whittle down a nearly $21 billion debt pile he described as “a killer.”

** Solar developer SunEdison Inc, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Apr. 21, has agreed to sell two energy projects in Chile to power company Colbun for an undisclosed amount, both companies said.

** Data analytics company Verisk Analytics Inc said on Monday it would sell its healthcare services business, Verisk Health, to an affiliate of private equity firm Veritas Capital for $820 million.

** British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc would buy the U.S. marketing rights for its newly approved gout drug for up to $265 million.

** Finnish mobile network equipment maker Nokia said it had struck a deal to buy France’s Withings S.A. for 170 million euros ($191 million) in its first move into the market for digital products that monitor health.

** India will sell an 11.36 percent stake in state-controlled hydropower producer NHPC Ltd on Wednesday to raise 28 billion rupees ($420 million), the NewsRise news agency reported, kicking off the government’s privatisation programme for this year.

** Italmobiliare, the holding company of Italian family Pesenti, has entered exclusive talks to buy Clessidra, it said on Tuesday, in a move that would leave in Italian hands one of the most active private equity firms in the country.

** Atlas Mara, the African investment vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, said it had held discussions with investors with a view to making a bid for Barclays African business.

** French retailer Fnac said it had the backing of a majority of Darty shareholders in a battle with South Africa Steinhoff for control of the London-listed electronic goods retailer.

** Prime Minister David Cameron told the management of India’s Tata Steel on Tuesday that any sale of its remaining British assets would have to cover the whole of its business and be given sufficient time to take place.

** Brazil’s beer and soda producer Ambev SA, a company controlled by Anheuser-Busch InBev, said on Monday it is acquiring local juice producer Do Bem for an undisclosed amount.

** New York-based investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP is engaged in discussions with Houston-based energy boutique bank Tudor Pickering Holt & Co, which could result in a merger or a partnership, a person briefed on the matter said Monday.

** Indonesia has proposed a value for a 10.64 percent stake in Freeport-McMoran Inc’s local unit that is about two-thirds below the figure the company proposed in January.

** Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, said it had received a letter of intent from a consortium led by Jordan’s Bank Al Etihad interested in buying MESC Investment, the holding company for its business in Jordan.

** Uniper is open to selling its Brazilian business, Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer told analysts during its capital markets day.

** Thailand’s largest energy firm PTT Pcl said it has signed an agreement with South Korea’s Korea Gas Corp to cooperate in their liquefied natural gas (LNG) business. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)