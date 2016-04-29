(Adds Ubisoft, Bombardier, Yahoo, AC Milan, Renova Energia, Deutsche Boerse and Carige)

April 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** State Grid Corp, China Three Gorges Corp and Italy’s Enel SpA have placed bids for a 16 percent stake in Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA, which needs fresh capital following a failed asset sale last year, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

** German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse has retracted comments by two senior executives about its planned $30 billion merger with LSE Group at the request of the British takeover authority.

** Yahoo Inc has shortlisted close to 10 bidders in the auction for its core Internet assets, including Verizon Communications Inc, with most offers involving cash rather than a combination with another company, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc is in advanced talks to buy a controlling stake in the water and sewage unit of Brazilian engineering conglomerate Grupo Odebrecht for up to 6 billion reais ($1.72 billion), newspaper Valor Econômico said on Friday.

** Casino Guichard Perrachon SA is to sell its Big C Vietnam business to Thai conglomerate Central Group for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) including debt, giving the French retailer further respite from a debt pile that pushed its credit rating to junk.

** A Chinese consortium has offered to buy AC Milan soccer club, one of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s most cherished assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev plans to sell the eastern European assets of SABMiller, which could fetch almost $8 billion, as it seeks European regulatory approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of its closest rival.

** Medivation Inc said on Friday its board rejected an unsolicited $9.3 billion takeover proposal from Sanofi SA , saying the offer undervalued the company and its pipeline of oncology drugs.

Sanofi said on Friday it remained committed to acquiring Medivation and that it was ready to speak directly to its shareholders.

** Ares Management LP and Apollo Investment Corp , the business development company of Apollo Global Management LLC, are among those competing for the assets of American Capital Ltd, people familiar with the matter said.

** Italian bank Carige said on Friday its board had rejected an offer by U.S. fund Apollo Global Management to buy a controlling stake in the lender by acquiring the bulk of a 550-million euro ($559 million) share issue.

** Vivendi said on Friday it was seeking a suitable level of board representation at Ubisoft after increasing its stake in the video games maker, while ruling out the possibility of a takeover bid.

** Bombardier Inc’s dual class share structure is vital to protect the long-term interests of the Quebec-based company and the Bombardier-Beaudoin family has no plans to relinquish its majority control, Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin said on Friday.

** Rovi Corp, a provider of digital entertainment guides, said on Friday it would buy digital-video recorder pioneer TiVo Inc in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

** Australian immigration detention camp operator Broadspectrum Ltd agreed to support a A$769 million ($586 million) bid from Spain’s Ferrovial SA after Papua New Guinea vowed to shut its camp there.

** U.S. buyout house Clayton Dubilier & Rice has bought German sausage casings maker Kalle from Silverfleet Capital, the companies said on Friday.

** French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA is considering taking CNova NV private as the best option prior to a planned absorption of the underperforming e-commerce unit, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

** Delta Air Lines Inc plans to buy a 5 percent stake in biometric technology company CLEAR to deploy fingerprinting and iris identification services at major U.S. airports and speed up security lines, Delta's incoming Chief Executive Ed Bastian told reporters in Atlanta on Friday.