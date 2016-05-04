FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Sanofi, CDK Global; updates Barclays, Jindal Steel and Adidas)

May 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Greece’s Piraeus Bank will sell part of its 28 percent stake in insurer European Reliance to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, a Piraeus official said.

** Gameloft lost an appeal to suspend Vivendi’s unsolicited tender offer, France’s AMF market watchdog said, setting May 27 as the deadline for a bid for the French video game maker.

** Sanofi sees a strong strategic fit with U.S. cancer drug maker Medivation Inc, the French pharmaceuticals company’s chief executive said after recently approaching the company about a tie-up.

** Elliott Management stepped up its pressure on CDK Global Inc, saying the software company needed to streamline its operations or explore a sale.

** Barclays Plc said it was selling shares representing 12 percent of Barclays Africa Group and that South Africa’s state pension fund would be an anchor investor.

** U.S. exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc said it did not intend to make a rival offer for London Stock Exchange Group Plc, which has agreed to merge with German peer Deutsche Boerse .

** Pfizer Inc has approached U.S. cancer drug maker Medivation Inc to express interest in an acquisition, raising the possibility of a bid rivaling a $9.3 billion offer by Sanofi SA, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Alphabet Inc’s Google unit and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV have agreed to work together to build a fleet of 100 self-driving minivans in the most advanced collaboration to date between Silicon Valley and a traditional carmaker, the companies said Tuesday.

** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said late on Tuesday it has approved European telecoms group Altice NV’s acquisition of U.S. cable company Cablevision Systems Corp in a $17.7 billion deal.

** Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova is buying Dutch-based AudioNova for 830 million euros ($953.4 million) in cash to expand its retail presence, Sonova said.

** French insurance group Axa said it was in talks to sell its remaining UK life and savings assets in a deal that could allow it to potentially raise 650 million pounds ($945 million).

** SABMiller and Coca-Cola have agreed concessions with the South African government to win approval for a deal to combine their soft-drink operations, the companies said on Wednesday.

** India’s Jindal Steel and Power is in advanced talks with some resources firms to sell more steel and mining assets, its CEO told Reuters, adding that the company hoped to close a $976 million power plant deal well before a mid-2018 deadline.

** French water and waste group Veolia said it hopes get a deal to sell its 50 percent stake in passenger transport group Transdev to state-owned bank CDC by the end of this year.

** Adidas said it would aim to sell the bulk of its loss-making golf business to focus on shoes and clothing, after its core Adidas brand reported strong quarterly sales, particularly in the United States. ($1 = A$1.3229) ($1 = 0.87 euros) ($1 = 0.69 pounds) ($1 = 0.96 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

