May 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Germany’s Evonik Industries AG will buy the specialty and coating additives operations of U.S. industrial gas producer Air Products and Chemicals Inc for $3.8 billion.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is finalizing as much as $2 billion in asset sale agreements to win U.S. antitrust clearance for its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan Plc’s generic drug portfolio, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission confirmed on Friday that it had voted to approve Charter Communications Inc’s acquisitions of Time Warner Cable Inc and Bright House Networks.

** Riverstone Holdings Ltd is the top contender to buy U.S.-based Talen Energy Corp, formed when the private equity firm merged some of its power plants with PPL Corp’s power generation unit, Bloomberg reported.

** Portugal’s Galp Energia has asked EDF’s investment arm and other infrastructure funds to submit tentative bids for a stake in its gas distribution business, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** Health insurer Cigna Corp, which announced plans to be bought by larger rival Anthem Inc 10 months ago, on Friday said the deal might close in 2017 rather than 2016 due to the complexity of the regulatory process, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

** Specialty chemicals company Ferro Corp, which makes glass-based coatings, pigments and polishing materials, has hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to explore a sale, people familiar with the matter said.

** Three private equity funds are vying to buy Israeli outdoor furniture maker Keter Plastic in a deal that values the family-held business at about $1.5 billion, two sources close to the sale process said.

** Private equity firm Mid Europa is exploring a sale of Polish convenience store chain Zabka in a deal that could fetch 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the eastern Europe-focused fund, sources familiar with the situation said.

** France’s Sanofi said it could raise its proposed $9.3 billion deal to buy Medivation if the U.S. cancer drugmaker engaged in talks, threatening to go directly to shareholders to oust the board if not.

** Energy Transfer Equity LP Chief Executive Kelcy Warren on Thursday delivered the most public and concrete renunciation of his once-coveted deal for rival Williams Cos Inc . On the company’s earnings call, Warren said tax issues would sink the $21 billion deal. It has been in doubt for months, with Williams alleging that Energy Transfer has been actively trying to break the deal as ETE has unveiled numerous issues with the tie-up.

** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which has been aggressively snapping up global assets, is in talks buy a controlling stake in Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd in a deal worth around $1 billion, two people familiar with the deal said.

** Excalibur Steel, the management buyout vehicle interested in purchasing Tata Steel’s UK assets, will meet bankers on Friday to seek financing for the deal.

** Britain’s largest energy supplier Centrica raised 700 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in a surprise share sale on Thursday to pay off debt and protect its credit rating after being hit by weak energy prices and tough retail market competition.

** British healthcare group BTG said is had agreed to buy Galil Medical, a U.S. company that makes cryoablation products to treat kidney and other cancers by freezing and destroying tumors, for an initial cash payment of $84.5 million.

** Japanese trading house Itochu Corp is willing to buy natural resource assets, taking advantage of a plunge in commodity prices, its president said on Friday.

** Greece is considering extending a deadline for bids to build and operate a new airport on the island of Crete, with France's Vinci expected to make a joint bid with Greek contractor Ellaktor, as was Spain's ACS with GEK-Terna, officials from the Greek companies have told Reuters.