(Adds Nissan Motor Co and Croatia Airlines)

May 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** EU antitrust regulators blocked CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd’s planned 10.3 billion-pound ($14.9 billion) acquisition of O2 from Spain’s Telefonica SA, saying the deal would have led to higher mobile phone prices in Britain.

** No. 1 office supply chain Staples Inc and smaller rival Office Depot Inc said on Tuesday they would terminate their planned merger after a U.S. federal judge ordered the deal temporarily halted because of antitrust concerns.

** Canada’s InnVest Real Estate Investment Trust said it has entered into an agreement to be bought by Bluesky Hotels and Resorts Inc. The transaction values InnVest at $2.1 billion, including debt, the company said on Tuesday.

** Nissan Motor Co is in advanced talks to take a roughly one-third stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp with a $1.8 billion investment as Mitsubishi struggles with a scandal over falsifying fuel-economy data, two people familiar with the matter said early on Thursday.

** Italian utility Enel is expected to present a new, formal offer to buy a stake in fiber network company Metroweb as part of its plans to roll out a high-speed Internet network, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** The Croatian government decided on Wednesday to remove eight firms from the list of those having strategic interest. The companies include Croatia Airlines, operator of sea marinas ACI, the port of the northern Adriatic city of Rijeka, local bank Croatia Banka and fertilizer producer Petrokemija.

** The owners of AR Packaging are working on a sale that could value the Swedish business at more than 500 million euros ($569 million), two sources familiar with the matter said.

** French utility Engie SA is looking to offload its oil and gas assets in Indonesia and Malaysia as a package in a sale process being run by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to a document seen by Reuters. Engie is looking to raise up to $500 million from the sale, several banking sources close to the process said.

** Australian oil and gas company AWE Ltd said it had rejected a A$421 million ($311 million) takeover approach from U.S.-based private equity fund Lone Star, calling the offer too cheap.

** Dalian Wanda Group is reconsidering a plan to take its Hong Kong-listed property arm private, two sources told Reuters, unnerved by greater scrutiny of China listings and uncertainty over whether shareholders will approve the offer price.

** European tourism group TUI said it planned to sell its specialist group of adventure and education holiday brands, leaving it to focus on its main revenue-generating tourism business after it sold Hotelbeds last month.

** Media group APN News & Media Ltd announced plans to spin off its New Zealand business and merge it with the local business of Australia’s Fairfax Media Ltd.

** Turkey will attempt to sell Islamic lender Bank Asya Katilim Bankasi AS, seized by regulators last year, by May 29 or will liquidate it, the head of a banking regulatory body said.

** The owner of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is exploring a sale of the promotion company that popularized cage fighting, according to an ESPN report that UFC’s president later denied on Tuesday. ESPN earlier reported that UFC’s parent company, Zuffa LLC, had hired an investment bank to advise it on a sale that could value the company at $3.5 billion to $4 billion. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)