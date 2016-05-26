(Adds Gawker Media, Anglo American, Takata Corp and others)

May 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1700 GMT on Thursday:

** Gawker Media, the New York-based owner of online news and gossip website Gawker.com, is exploring a sale following a court ruling that it pay $140 million to wrestler Hulk Hogan over the publication of a sex tape, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

** DONG Energy’s IPO-DONG.CO has set a potential $16 billion price tag on its stock market debut, giving investors a chance to buy into the growth in offshore wind power, but also into a business heavily reliant on government subsidies.

** Final bids for Anglo American’s metallurgical coal mines in Australia, valued at up to $1.5 billion, must be submitted by June 6, three sources close to the matter said.

** Prosper Marketplace has hired investment banks Financial Technology Partners LP and JPMorgan Chase & Co to explore strategic alternatives, including selling equity in the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation will offer for sale its 45.5 percent stake in insurer Sarajevo Osiguranje on June 23, hoping to raise at least 27.4 million Bosnian marka ($15.6 million) to help cover its budget deficit.

** Russia should not sell a planned 19.5 percent stake in top national oil producer Rosneft on the open market, but should rather look to attract two strategic investors, TASS news agency quoted a Kremlin adviser as saying.

Separately, Rosneft and Indonesian state energy company Pertamina signed a framework agreement to cooperate in the oil and gas sector, including plans to develop a refinery together.

** Britain’s government said it had started discussions on overhauling the deficit-laden British Steel Pension Scheme, a major stumbling block for potential buyers of Tata Steel Ltd’s UK assets.

** Takata Corp is in bailout talks with a number of potential investors including private equity firm KKR & Co , people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Japan’s Jera Co said on Thursday it had signed a contract to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to EDF Trading in Europe, marking the first deal where it can adjust sales volumes to match its own needs.

** Israeli conglomerate IDB Group said it received a non-binding offer from an unnamed buyer to acquire control of Clal Insurance.

** General Electric Co has been chosen as the preferred bidder to supply engines for South Korea’s KF-X homegrown fighter jets, the country’s arms procurement agency said, beating Eurojet in what could be an estimated $3.5 billion deal.

** Australia’s antitrust watchdog raised fresh concerns on Thursday about a planned A$9.1 billion ($6.5 billion) takeover of rail and port giant Asciano Ltd, potentially forcing the Canadian-led buyout consortium to restructure the deal.

** A tieup of Aetna Inc and Humana Inc would be anti-competitive in Missouri for several types of insurance, including individual Medicare Advantage plans where the combined company would have more than a 50 percent market share, the Missouri Department of Insurance said.

** New York REIT Inc said it would combine with privately held JBG Companies to create an $8.4 billion real estate investment trust focused on New York and Washington D.C.

** Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co said in a report that Tribune Publishing Co shareholders should not heed Gannett Co Inc’s call to withhold votes for Tribune’s board nominees at its upcoming annual meeting on June 2. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)