(Adds Trina Solar, Old Mutual, Sony Corp, SABMiller)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** A Chinese consortium, that includes game developer Shanghai Giant Network Technology Co Ltd and e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma, has agreed to acquire Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc's online games unit for $4.4 billion in cash, the companies said.

** Private equity firm Advent International is in advanced talks to acquire inVentiv Group Holdings Inc in a deal that could value the U.S. pharmaceutical research firm at close to $4 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** SolarCity Corp agreed to Tesla Motors Inc's $2.6 billion offer to buy the solar panel installer, the companies said Monday, clearing one obstacle in the way of Elon Musk's ambitious plans for a carbon-free energy and transportation company.

** Verizon Communications Inc said it would buy GPS vehicle tracking company Fleetmatics Group Plc for about $2.4 billion in cash to expand into the connected vehicle and fleet management market.

** Ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing said it will buy Uber Technologies Inc's China operations, in a deal that will give Uber a stake in the company and end bruising competition between the two. The deal is valued at $35 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter, combining Didi's $28 billion worth and Uber China's $7 billion valuation.

** Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd said on Monday it would be taken private in a deal valuing it at about $1.1 billion, accepting an offer from a consortium including its chief executive nearly eight months after it was made.

** Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina plans to buy a one quarter stake in France's Maurel et Prom from its boss and extend the offer to take over the rest of the Africa-focused oil company in a deal that could value it at close to $1 billion.

** GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Google parent Alphabet Inc's life sciences unit are creating a new company focused on fighting diseases by targeting electrical signals in the body, jump-starting a novel field of medicine called bioelectronics.

** Pfizer Inc said it had acquired privately held gene therapy developer Bamboo Therapeutics Inc in a deal worth up to $645 million to boost its presence in the treatment of rare diseases.

** Qatar Airways lifted its stake in British Airways-owner IAG by about 4.34 percent to 20 percent but said on Monday that was its limit, buying shares worth about 375 million pounds ($496.61 million) on what it called an attractive buying opportunity.

** European private equity fund Cinven is about to start exclusive talks to buy the Italian wealth arm of financial services firm Old Mutual for about 300 million euros ($335 million), a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

** Australia's Iluka Resources Ltd has made a 215 million pound ($284 million) all-cash takeover offer for rival mineral sands producer Sierra Rutile Ltd, looking to take advantage of a market slump to boost its long-term resources.

** Singapore-based urban planning consultancy Surbana Jurong Pvt Ltd, owned by state investor Temasek Holdings, has agreed to buy Australia-based SMEC Holdings Ltd for about S$400 million ($298 million), increasing its global reach.

** EU antitrust regulators on Monday cleared Sony Corp's bid to buy out Michael Jackson's stake in its music publishing joint venture, the world's largest with copyrights to the Beatles' songs and songs by Taylor Swift.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, the world's two largest brewers, set out a timetable on Monday for the final stages of their $100 billion-plus merger, with completion of the deal expected in a little more than two months.

** British quantum dots maker Nanoco Group Plc said it had entered into a non-exclusive license deal with Merck KGaA for the German drugmaker to use its technology in digital displays.

** Barclays Plc is expected to sell more of its stake in its African subsidiary in the coming weeks to take its holding in the business to less than 50 percent and strengthen the UK parent bank's capital.

** Ahli United Bank BSC, Bahrain's largest lender, has raised its stake in Commercial Bank of Iraq PSC to 64.71 percent, according to a stock exchange statement.

** A subsidiary of Dubai Group has transferred more than 72 million of its shares in EFG Hermes Holdings SAE to another subsidiary of the same group, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** U.S. activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte, who has acquired a stake in Stada Arzneimittel AG, said the German maker of generic drugs and consumer care products should soon be sold to buyout firm CVC Capital Partners.

** French cheese producer Bel Group, famous for its La Vache qui rit brand, has started talks with LBO France to buy a majority stake in marmalade maker MON in a drive for leadership in the healthy snacks market.

** Fosun Group said on Saturday it has agreed to buy Brazilian fund manager Rio Bravo Investimentos, in the Chinese conglomerate's first acquisition in Latin America.

** Fosun Group, China's biggest private conglomerate, made a firm offer to buy a 16.7 percent stake in Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium BCP, via a dedicated capital hike with a possible further increase of the stake to up to 30 percent.

** Germany's Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG is selling a stake in the operator of the St Petersburg airport, which is ailing from low traveler numbers due to the weakness of the Russian rouble, to the Qatar Investment Authority.

** Mexico's Alpek SA de CV is expected to offer up to $700 million for Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's petrochemicals units in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)