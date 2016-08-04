(Adds Bain Capital, LafargeHolcim, Go-Jek, Banco do Brasil, Zytoservice, Sanofi, S&P Global Platts)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Property developer China Evergrande Group said on Thursday it has bought an aggregated 4.68 percent of larger peer China Vanke Co Ltd on the secondary share market for 9.1 billion yuan ($1.37 billion).

** Private equity firm Bain Capital said on Thursday it had bought loan and real estate portfolios worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) from three Spanish banks, more evidence of how Spain's recovering property sector is attracting foreign investors.

** Australia's competition watchdog said on Thursday that Aurizon Holdings has proposed to buy Glencore Plc's coal rail business in the Hunter Valley in New South Wales and will rule on the bid by September 29.

Glencore put the business up for sale earlier this year, hoping to fetch as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion).

** AirAsia Bhd, Asia's biggest budget airline, will kick off the sale of a majority stake in its plane leasing unit this month, a deal that could value the business at about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Building materials company LafargeHolcim Ltd has signed an agreement with Siam City Cement Public Co Ltd for the divestment of its 65 percent shareholding in LafargeHolcim Vietnam. The enterprise value of the deal was 867 million Swiss francs ($890.7 million), on a 100 percent basis, the Swiss-French group said in a statement.

** Indonesian ride-hailing service Go-Jek has raised fresh funding of more than $550 million from KKR, Warburg Pincus and other investors, giving it more ammunition in the battle for market share in the country of 250 million people.

** German automotive supplier ZF offered 4.4 billion crowns ($515 million) in cash for Swedish brake systems group Haldex on Thursday, topping an earlier bid by SAF-Holland.

** State-owned lender Banco do Brasil SA is in talks to hire JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on a potential sale of the Brazilian bank's stake in Argentina's Banco Patagonia SA , a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

** German chemotherapy compound maker Zytoservice has attracted offers in a second bidding round from several buyout groups, people familiar with the situation said. Private equity firms including IK - the former owner of Zytoservice peer GHD - and PAI have submitted bids valuing Hamburg-based Zytoservice at roughly 250 million euros ($278 million), they added.

** A Chinese group led by drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd and private equity firm Primavera Capital has agreed to buy Australian vitamins maker Vitaco Holdings for A$313.7 million ($239 million).

** France's oil giant Total has invited chemicals Sinochem and a few private equity firms to prepare final offers for German surface finishing and metal plating company Atotech, people close to the matter said.

** Record output in Australia's largest grain producing state will likely delay efforts to revive a stalled bid for the country's biggest wheat exporter, Cooperative Bulk Handling Ltd (CBH), until early 2017, two sources familiar with the deal said.

** Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) said it had ended discussions with a Pakistan investor interested in buying Omantel's shares in Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom Ltd.

** Irving Oil said on Wednesday it agreed to buy Ireland's only refinery from Phillips 66, scooping it up at a discount in a deal that will extend the Canadian company's reach across the Atlantic.

** Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) plans to buy one of London's oldest institutions, the Baltic Exchange where shipping rates are published, and urged shareholders on Thursday to support a deal.

** Anheuser Busch InBev managers will take all but one of 19 key positions following the brewer's $100 billion-plus takeover of rival SABMiller, according to details of the transaction announced on Thursday.

** French drugmaker Sanofi secured EU antitrust approval on Thursday for its proposed buy of German peer Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer health business after agreeing to divest businesses from both companies in nine EU countries.

** S&P Global Platts, a provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, has signed an agreement to acquire global energy market analysis firm PIRA Energy Group, it said in a statement Thursday.