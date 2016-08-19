FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
August 19, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Monster Worldwide, Mediaset and IG BCE)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co said on Thursday it would buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves and controls business for $3.15 billion in cash, as it expand its core businesses.

** Italian broadcaster Mediaset said it had asked a Milan court to enforce the agreed sale of its pay-TV arm to French media company Vivendi.

** Monster Worldwide shareholder MediaNews said it will oppose global staffing firm Randstad's $429 million bid for the U.S. job-posting site.

** German chemicals and mining workers union IG BCE and utility RWE have agreed an annual one percent pay rise covering the next two years for about 11,000 workers in Germany, a spokesman for IG BCE said.

** TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, is considering a secondary share issue and asset sale to cut debt, it said.

** Toshiba Medical Systems, a medical equipment company that is being bought by Canon Inc, joined a race to buy a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison officially rejected bids by two Chinese companies in the A$10 billion ($7.67 billion) sale of the country's biggest energy grid, Ausgrid, after they failed to overcome security concerns. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
