Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc said it agreed to be taken private by Apollo Global Management LLC in a deal valued at $4.3 billion, as the private-equity firm boosts its investments in the technology sector.

** Diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc said on Friday it sued Abbott Laboratories in an attempt to force the company to move ahead with its $5.8 billion takeover of Alere.

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been approached by several suitors for its components business Magneti Marelli, the carmaker's chief executive said on Friday, without giving names or mentioning how many had shown interest.

** Asset manager Blackstone Group LP will invest about $1.5 billion in the oil-rich Permian basin, in Texas and New Mexico.

** Herbalife Ltd's biggest critic, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, said he had been approached to buy shares in the nutritional supplements maker from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

** China Vanke Co Ltd is seeking to buy Central Plaza in Shanghai from private equity firm Carlyle Group LP for around 2.46 billion yuan ($368.94 million), Basis Point reported on Friday, quoting sources.

** Asia's biggest budget airline AirAsia Bhd is considering options for its leasing arm, including a potential sale, the company said.

** CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd, parent of Taiwan's top credit card issuer, and Chinese state-backed lender China CITIC Bank Corp have canceled investments in each other amid fresh cross-strait political tensions.

** The struggling rustbelt province of Liaoning in northeast China will sell stakes in nine large government-run enterprises to strategic investors to help promote mixed ownership and stimulate its stagnant, state-dominated economy.