Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would partner with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics to reduce drug procurement costs.

** Zhongwang USA LLC, backed by Chinese aluminum magnate Liu Zhongtian, said on Monday it would buy U.S. aluminum company Aleris Corp in a bet by the billionaire that the nascent U.S. automotive aluminum sector would be the industry's next big growth market.

** Canadian copper miner Ivanhoe Mines Ltd said on Monday that companies from Asia, Europe, Africa and elsewhere had expressed interest in the company and its projects in recent months.

** Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement producers, said it had agreed to sell some of its U.S. assets to Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, or GCC, for $306 million.

** Singapore's GIC is buying a 7.7 percent stake in Vietnam's biggest lender Vietcombank for about $400 million, two sources familiar with the matter said, in the sovereign wealth fund's first major investment in the country's banking sector.

** Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk , the majority shareholder of PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, said private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd will buy 15 percent of the hospital operator for 2.2 trillion rupiah ($166 million).

** Building supplies maker USG Corp said it would sell its distribution unit, L&W Supply Corp, to roofing supplier ABC Supply Co Inc for $670 million.

** Polish state-run insurer PZU and the PFR fund are in talks to offer a below-market 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) to buy a 40.1 percent stake in Poland's second-largest bank Pekao SA from its owner, Italy's Unicredit, the Financial Times reported.

** Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) signed a contract on Friday to buy a solar power plant from the U.S.-based Carlyle Group's Cogentrix Solar Holdings, KEPCO said in a statement released on Sunday.

** Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw & Co LP is weighing a bid for SunEdison Inc's controlling stake in TerraForm Power Inc, the bankrupt U.S. renewable energy producer's most valuable asset, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Bankrupt U.S. teen retailer Aeropostale Inc received bids last week for its business from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, as well as liquidators, firms that wind down businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Brazil's Samambaia investment fund bought 29 million units of local power company Energisa SA for 617 million reais ($188 million), STS GAEA Capital, a financial advisor to the fund, said in a statement on Friday.

** Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Monday it was weighing an offer for its entire business in France, which has about 1,100 employees and manages 17 regional airports in the country.

** Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank said on Friday it would sell its Argentine subsidiary to local Banco Comafi as part of its strategy plan to streamline business abroad.

** Innogy SE, the network and renewable unit German utility RWE plans to list this autumn, said it agreed to buy Belectric Solar & Battery to bolster its position in energy storage and photovoltaics.

** Frank McCourt, former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, said on Monday he had entered exclusive negotiations to buy Olympique de Marseille and vowed to restore the club to their former glories.

** A consortium formed by Sempra Energy and Techint Group offered the best bid to Odebrecht SA for acquiring its majority stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru, a source with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday.

** Buyout firm Advent International Corp has hired Morgan Stanley and Grupo BTG Pactual SA to advise on the sale of a controlling stake in TCP Terminal de Contêineres de Paranaguá SA, Brazil's second-busiest container port, according to two people with direct knowledge of the plans. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)