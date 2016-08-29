Aug 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would combine its central specialty pharmacy and mail service businesses with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics, as part of a long-term agreement.

** Aleris Corp, a U.S.-based aluminum rolled products maker, said it would be bought by Zhongwang USA LLC, a unit of Zhongwang International Group Ltd, in a $2.33 billion deal.

** Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement producers, said it had agreed to sell some of its U.S. assets to Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, or GCC, for $306 million.

** Singapore's GIC is buying a 7.7 percent stake in Vietnam's biggest lender Vietcombank for about $400 million, two sources familiar with the matter said, in the sovereign wealth fund's first major investment in the country's banking sector.

** Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk , the majority shareholder of PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, said private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd will buy 15 percent of the hospital operator for 2.2 trillion rupiah ($166 million).

** Building supplies maker USG Corp said it would sell its distribution unit, L&W Supply Corp, to roofing supplier ABC Supply Co Inc for $670 million.

** Polish state-run insurer PZU and the PFR fund are in talks to offer a below-market 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) to buy a 40.1 percent stake in Poland's second-largest bank Pekao SA from its owner, Italy's Unicredit, the Financial Times reported.

** Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) signed a contract on Friday to buy a solar power plant from the U.S.-based Carlyle Group's Cogentrix Solar Holdings, KEPCO said in a statement released on Sunday.

** Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw & Co LP is weighing a bid for SunEdison Inc's controlling stake in TerraForm Power Inc, the bankrupt U.S. renewable energy producer's most valuable asset, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Bankrupt U.S. teen retailer Aeropostale Inc received bids last week for its business from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, as well as liquidators, firms that wind down businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Brazil's Samambaia investment fund bought 29 million units of local power company Energisa SA for 617 million reais ($188 million), STS GAEA Capital, a financial advisor to the fund, said in a statement on Friday.

** Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank on Friday said it would sell its Argentine subsidiary to local Banco Comafi as part of its strategy plan to streamline business abroad.

** Innogy SE, the network and renewable unit German utility RWE plans to list this autumn, said it agreed to buy Belectric Solar & Battery to bolster its position in energy storage and photovoltaics. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)