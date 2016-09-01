Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1010 GMT on Thursday:

** Nestle announced a deal to buy Phagenesis, a British medical device company working on a new treatment for dysphagia, a condition where patients are unable to swallow safely.

** Germany's biggest airline Lufthansa plans to sign a joint venture contract with Air China later this month, rounding off over two years of negotiations, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Japan's Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, said it would buy Canada's Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc for about $624 million.

** South African fast-food group Famous Brands bought Britain's Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) for 2.1 billion rand ($143.3 million), saving nearly a fifth on the price due to the weaker pound in the wake of Brexit, the firm said.

** State Grid Corp of China plans to sign final terms of the purchase of a 23.6 percent stake in Brazilian power holding company CPFL Energia SA from conglomerate Camargo Correa SA as early as Friday, said a person directly involved in the matter.

** Kroton Educacional SA, the world's largest education company by market value, may sell units of Estácio Participacoes SA in order to secure antitrust approval for a takeover of its rival, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)