FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 1, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1010 GMT on Thursday:

** Nestle announced a deal to buy Phagenesis, a British medical device company working on a new treatment for dysphagia, a condition where patients are unable to swallow safely.

** Germany's biggest airline Lufthansa plans to sign a joint venture contract with Air China later this month, rounding off over two years of negotiations, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Japan's Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, said it would buy Canada's Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc for about $624 million.

** South African fast-food group Famous Brands bought Britain's Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) for 2.1 billion rand ($143.3 million), saving nearly a fifth on the price due to the weaker pound in the wake of Brexit, the firm said.

** State Grid Corp of China plans to sign final terms of the purchase of a 23.6 percent stake in Brazilian power holding company CPFL Energia SA from conglomerate Camargo Correa SA as early as Friday, said a person directly involved in the matter.

** Kroton Educacional SA, the world's largest education company by market value, may sell units of Estácio Participacoes SA in order to secure antitrust approval for a takeover of its rival, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.