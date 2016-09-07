Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, China's third-largest property developer by sales, has signed a preliminary agreement to invest up to $2.7 billion in the British city of Birmingham, Chinese state media Xinhua reported.

** Thai motorcycle lessor Group Lease PCL plans to buy 71.9 percent of BG Microfinance Myanmar from Sri Lanka's Commercial Credit and Finance PLC for an unspecified amount, to take advantage of rising microfinance demand in Southeast Asia.

** Finnish investment holding company Sampo OYJ announced a mandatory public cash offer for all shares in its Danish peer Topdanmark A/S in which its ownership had surpassed a 33 percent limit.

** The Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining company Gecamines said it has submitted an offer to buy Freeport McMoRan Inc's majority stake in the Tenke copper project.

** A top-30 investor in German chemicals and crop pesticides firm Bayer AG said revised terms aimed at securing a deal to buy U.S. rival Monsanto Co were far too generous.

** Nordic telecom operator Telia Company AB said it had sold its stake in Tajik operator Tcell, part of its move towards a full exit from Central Asian markets.

** Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk will sell its entire 82.88 percent stake in vegetable processor China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd to an investment vehicle controlled by the Indonesian firm's top executive for S$651.9 million ($484.1 million).

** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has agreed to sell its Polymershapes unit to U.S. investment firm Blackfriars Corp, SABIC said without giving a value for the deal.

** Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co has postponed its acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu KK shares as regulatory approval is taking longer than expected - a delay that comes amid uncertain prospects for the deal due to a spat with the Idemitsu founding family.

** KKR & Co LP and HKBN Ltd have placed final bids for the Hong Kong telecom arm of Wharf Holdings Ltd , in a deal likely to fetch $1 billion to $1.2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Activist investor William Ackman's hedge fund took a 9.9 percent stake in fast-casual Mexican food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, buying in after the once high-flying company was battered by food-safety issues.

** Vietnam aims to privatize its $3 billion Dung Quat oil refinery by June 2017, with energy firms from Russia, Thailand and Kuwait expressing interest in taking a strategic stake, the head of the refinery's operator said.