(adds Oracle and HPE, updates Poundland)

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) is nearing a deal to sell its software division to British software group Micro Focus International Plc as the company focuses on networking, storage and data centers.

** Investment manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc expressed opposition to Oracle Corp's proposed acquisition of U.S. cloud computing company NetSuite Inc, saying the $9.3 billion deal price is too low.

** Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, China's third-largest property developer by sales, has signed a preliminary agreement to invest up to $2.7 billion in the British city of Birmingham, Chinese state media Xinhua reported.

** KKR & Co LP and HKBN Ltd have placed final bids for the Hong Kong telecom arm of Wharf Holdings Ltd , in a deal likely to fetch $1 billion to $1.2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** French facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo SA said it was buying Inspirus LLC, a U.S. company that sells software that helps employers develop programmes to reward and motivate staff.

** Thai motorcycle lessor Group Lease PCL plans to buy 71.9 percent of BG Microfinance Myanmar from Sri Lanka's Commercial Credit and Finance PLC for an unspecified amount, to take advantage of rising microfinance demand in Southeast Asia.

** Finnish investment holding company Sampo has increased its stake in Danish insurer Topdanmark and wants to lift if further but only at the right price, its CEO said.

** The Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining company Gecamines said it has submitted an offer to buy Freeport McMoRan Inc's majority stake in the Tenke copper project.

** A top-30 investor in German chemicals and crop pesticides firm Bayer AG said revised terms aimed at securing a deal to buy U.S. rival Monsanto Co were far too generous.

** Nordic telecom operator Telia Company AB said it had sold its stake in Tajik operator Tcell, part of its move towards a full exit from Central Asian markets.

** Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk will sell its entire 82.88 percent stake in vegetable processor China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd to an investment vehicle controlled by the Indonesian firm's top executive for S$651.9 million ($484.1 million).

** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has agreed to sell its Polymershapes unit to U.S. investment firm Blackfriars Corp, SABIC said without giving a value for the deal.

** Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co has postponed its acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu shares as regulatory approval is taking longer than expected - a delay that comes amid uncertain prospects for the deal due to a spat with the Idemitsu founding family.

** Activist investor William Ackman's hedge fund took a 9.9 percent stake in fast-casual Mexican food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, buying in after the once high-flying company was battered by food-safety issues.

** Vietnam aims to privatize its $3 billion Dung Quat oil refinery by June 2017, with energy firms from Russia, Thailand and Kuwait expressing interest in taking a strategic stake, the head of the refinery's operator said.

** Poland has put local heating assets owned by Electricite de France SA and Engie SA on a list of companies deemed important for energy security, in order to be able to block their potential sale, the energy minister said.

** Shareholders in British discount retailer Poundland overwhelmingly backed a takeover by South Africa's Steinhoff that will see them receive 610 million pounds ($815 million) after the intervention of activist investor Elliott Capital.

($1 = 6.62 Danish crowns)

($1 = 1.35 Singapore dollars)

($1=22,300 dong)

($1 = 8.46 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 0.75 pounds)