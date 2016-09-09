Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Private equity firms KKR, Bain Capital and MBK Partners are set to submit second-rounds bids to buy Japanese auto parts maker Calsonic Kansei Corp, which has a market value of $2.4 billion, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Thomson Reuters LPC.

** Samsung Electronics is considering selling its printer business to HP Inc in a deal worth around $1.8 billion as the South Korean company shifts focus to its core businesses, the Seoul Economic Daily reported.

** Four private equity firms have formed a consortium to bid on a data center business that CenturyLink Inc, a U.S. provider of phone and internet services, is hoping to divest for more than $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said this week.

** Pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners on Thursday withdrew its takeover bid for rival Williams Cos Inc , saying that Williams' lack of engagement left it with "no actionable path forward."

** EU antitrust regulators have halted their scrutiny of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont's proposed merger while the companies provide more information regarding their $130 billion deal.

** French oil and gas company Total will increase its exposure to U.S. shale gas by buying 75 percent of Barnett Shale assets from Chesapeake, taking advantage of a far lower price than it paid for its original 25 percent holding.

** Seagate Technology Plc has sold a stake in itself to ValueAct Capital in a deal that also provides the activist hedge fund with a front-row view of its board meetings, the hard-drive maker said on Friday.

** South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Friday it had submitted a final bid for PCA Life Insurance Co Ltd, an unlisted South Korean unit of British insurer Prudential PLC.

** South Korea's Coway said on Friday its top shareholder, Coway Holdings, had decided to suspend its plan to sell a stake in the country's largest water purifier rental firm, believing its shares are undervalued.

** Rolls-Royce said it had been awarded "preferred bidder" status to supply a diesel system to Hinkley Point C, the British nuclear plant that has been put on hold for further review by Prime Minister Theresa May.