(Adds Reliance, Lazard and Maersk Oil)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** German drug and crop chemical maker Bayer clinched a $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto, ending months of wrangling with a third sweetened offer that marks the largest all-cash deal on record.

** Investment banking and asset management firm Lazard Ltd said it had acquired Verus Partners, a boutique Canadian investment bank, to expand its financial advisory business into Canada.

** Wells Fargo & Co said it agreed to sell its fund administration business - Wells Fargo Global Fund Services (GFS) - to SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

** Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk, has agreed to sell stakes in three North Sea fields to RockRose Energy, the latest new entrant into the ageing basin.

** Japan's largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is scouting for potential multibillion-dollar acquisitions in the United States and other markets as it seeks to reduce dependence on sluggish domestic sales.

** India's Reliance Communications Ltd is to combine its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel to create the nation's third-biggest mobile phone network operator in terms of subscribers, as intensifying competition pushes consolidation in the world's second-biggest market.

** ChemChina is selling Israeli crop protection company Adama Agricultural Solutions to a firm it controls for $2.8 billion, paving the way for completing a previously announced combination of the two businesses and listing it on the stock market.

** Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group is in talks to acquire Middlesex University's overseas campus in Dubai, in a deal that could be worth around $55 million to $70 million, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil is inclined to accept State Grid Corp of China's bid for CPFL Energia SA, an electricity utility in which Brazil's largest pension fund has a 29.4 percent stake, Chief Executive Gueitiro Genso said on Tuesday.

** German car components maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG has raised its offer for Swedish brake systems maker Haldex AB to 4.86 billion Swedish crowns ($572 million), matching a rival bid from Germany's Knorr-Bremse AG.

** Spain's Caixabank SA has no plans to raise its 1.113 euro ($1.25) per share offer for Portugal's Banco BPI SA , which it says is adequate, Chief Executive Gonzalo Gortazar said on Wednesday.

** German roof tile maker Braas Monier Building Group SA said on Wednesday it was informed that privately held building materials company Standard Industries intended to make a 25 euro per share offer, but added that its board of directors viewed it as too low. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)