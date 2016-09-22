(Adds Thomson Reuters, Total; Updates Lennar)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** An investment holding company consisting of four Brazilian pension funds will decide on whether to accept State Grid Corp of China's bid for their combined stake in CPFL Energia SA on Sept. 27.

** Belgian family-owned D'Ieteren SA said it had agreed to buy a 41 percent stake in Moleskine and will launch a mandatory offer on the remaining shares of the Italian notebook maker in a bid to delist it from the Milan bourse.

** Germany's Allianz and Italian gas grid company Snam said they will buy 49 percent of pipeline company Gas Connect Austria from energy group OMV for 601 million euros ($675 million), confirming an earlier Reuters report.

** Spain's Caixabank said it would launch a share sale of 9.9 percent of its capital to boost its capital ratios in light of its bid for Portugal's Banco BPI.

** Total is looking at divesting its Italian petrol station joint-venture with ERG next year, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne told investors in London.

** Egypt said it will consider auctioning its fourth-generation (4G) licenses on the international market after all three of the country's existing mobile phone operators turned down an offer to acquire them.

** Thomson Reuters has agreed to acquire trading technology firm REDI Holdings. No details on the cost of the transaction were provided.

** Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, said it would buy fellow Florida-based homebuilder WCI Communities Inc for about $643 million, boosting its land bank in one of the fastest improving housing markets in the United States.

** A.P. Moller-Maersk is in talks to buy a portfolio of North Sea assets from Royal Dutch Shell as the Danish group considers adding scale to its oil and gas business ahead of a planned spin off, banking sources said.

** Buyout group Cinven has short-listed four other private equity groups in its auction of German residential and technical lighting products maker SLV, people close to the matter said.

** China's Baosteel Group will fully take over Wuhan Steel Group to create the world's second largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal, as Beijing aims to increase the concentration level of the scattered industry.

** One of two groups interested in purchasing Golan Telecom has withdrawn its intention, Cellcom Israel, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, said.

** British budget carrier easyJet is close to taking a stake in German airline TUIFly in order to secure flying rights in Europe even after Britain leaves the European Union, German publication manager magazin reported, citing sources.

** Rocked by low freight and oil prices, Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk will split into separate transport and energy divisions under a keenly anticipated revamp announced on Thursday.

** EU regulators cleared Swedish utility Vattenfall's sale of German lignite power plants and coal mines to Czech energy group EPH and private equity group PPF Investments in a deal that will see it divest some of the most polluting fossil fuel.

** Property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd said that a subsidiary would buy a 17 percent stake in smaller peer Jinke Property's enlarged capital for 4 billion yuan ($599.75 million) in a private placement. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)