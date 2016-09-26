(Adds Pfizer, Twitter, UniCredit, Coca-Cola East Japan, Congonhas Minérios, Wabtec, Tianqi Lithium, Atlantic City)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Pfizer Inc, which was considering splitting itself for more than two years, said on Monday it would not do so, prompting shareholders to expect more deals that could bolster its roster of new medicines.

** Walt Disney Co is working with a financial adviser to evaluate a possible bid for Twitter Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft is also among the list of potential suitors for Twitter, CNBC reported.

** Italian bank UniCredit is looking to raise as much as 16 billion euros ($18 billion) via a share issue and asset sales that are likely to include online broker FinecoBank , two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Japan's two leading Coca-Cola bottlers agreed to merge as early as next spring to create a company with annual sales of more than 1 trillion yen ($9.95 billion) in a declining domestic soft-drink market, Nikkei reported, citing sources.

** Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA is considering selling part of its stake in Congonhas Minérios SA, Brazil's No. 2 iron ore producer, to China Brazil Xinnenghuan International Investment Co, two people familiar with the deal said on Monday.

** CBOE Holdings Inc said it would buy BATS Global Markets Inc for about $3.2 billion, as the largest U.S. options exchange operator looks to diversify its revenue amid muted trading volumes.

** Lanxess AG is to buy U.S. specialty chemical company Chemtura for 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion)including debt in the German company's largest ever takeover, moving it further away from its main synthetic rubber business.

** U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp is set to win EU antitrust approval this week for its $1.8 billion bid for French rival Faiveley Transport, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** A group of Chinese buyers said their co-invested green industry fund has entered into a deal to buy Spanish builder and service provider ACS's waste treatment firm Urbaser for 1.16 billion to 1.40 billion euros ($1.30 billion to $1.57 billion).

** TransCanada Corp said its unit, Columbia Pipeline Group, offered to buy Columbia Pipeline Partners LP for about $848 million in cash.

** Australian risk compliance services firm SAI Global Ltd is backing a A$1 billion ($761 million) takeover from Hong Kong-based Baring Asia Private Equity, two years after KKR & Co LP and a domestic buyout firm scrapped a higher offer.

** China's Tianqi Lithium said on Monday it has agreed to buy just over 2 percent in SQM . Tianqi will pay $38 per share for 5.5 million SQM Class B shares, at a total cost of around $210 million.

** Baltic Exchange shareholders approved an 87 million pound ($112 million) takeover by Singapore Exchange for one of London's oldest institutions, in a deal that will give SGX access to the multi-billion-dollar freight derivatives market.

** Atlantic City, New Jersey's fiscally distressed gambling hub, stands to gain $100 million by selling a defunct municipal airstrip to the city's quasi-independent public water utility, Mayor Don Guardian and other officials said on Monday.

** Bank of East Asia, under attack from activist investor Elliott Management, has received about five final bids from suitors including Vistra Group and buyout firm Permira for its share registry business that is valued at about $800 million, people familiar with the matter said.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said it will buy a majority stake in South African promotional products and clothing supplier Amrod and plans to expand the business in other markets.

** The plan to sell beleaguered Takata Corp to a rescuer, slated by year-end, is likely to extend into next year as some bidders want to drag the air bag maker through bankruptcy to wipe out most of its debt, people with knowledge of the matter said.

** China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has sought antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta from the European Union and a decision is expected by Oct. 28.

** Singapore's BandLab Technologies will buy 49 percent of Rolling Stone magazine from publisher Wenner Media and plans to expand the business into new markets and boost its profile in Asia, the two companies said.