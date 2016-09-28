Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** SABMiller shareholders approved the brewer's takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev, paving the way for one of the biggest mergers in history.

** Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, said it would buy Deutsche Bank AG's British insurance business Abbey Life Assurance Co for 935 million pounds ($1.22 billion) in cash.

** A.P. Moller-Maersk, Danske Bank and Nordea Bank will sell their shareholdings in shipping lender Danish Ship Finance worth 4.25 billion Danish crowns ($638.05 million) to a consortium of Danish investment funds.

** Bank Leumi agreed to sell 80 percent of a 2 billion shekel ($533 million) mortgage loan portfolio to insurance company Menorah Mivtachim Holdings, Israel's second-largest bank said.

** Deutsche Post DHL is buying independent British postal operator UK Mail Group for 243 million pounds ($316 million) to cement its foothold in Europe's three largest e-commerce markets, Britain, Germany and France.

** Goldman Sachs is investing $70 million in Red Planet Hotels, a pan-Asian budget hotel chain, which will help the company fund its planned expansion to 10 hotels in the next 24 months. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)