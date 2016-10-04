(Adds ABB, Enerplus, Somo Japan, Airbus, Sarepta, Harris Corp, Barclays, Altice, Unicredit, Sears, SVG Capital, ZF Friedrichshafen)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain's Barclays has completed the sale of its Egyptian business to Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank as part of its shift towards focusing on the United States and Britain.

** Newell Brands Inc, which owns more than 160 brands including Sharpie markers and Rubbermaid food containers, said it would sell about 10 percent of its business portfolio as it streamlines its business following its acquisition of Jarden Corp.

** U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp secured EU antitrust approval for its $1.8 billion buy of Faiveley Transport after agreeing to sell the French company's sintered friction material business.

** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it planned to consolidate the operations of two of its offshore oil companies into a new entity, as part of a bigger restructuring of the OPEC member's main energy firm in the era of cheap oil.

** British private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said on Tuesday it would sell half of its investment portfolio for 379 million pounds and wind down operations by the end of 2017.

** German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen said it would seek talks with other Haldex shareholders about its next steps after its 529 billion Swedish-crown ($613 million) bid for the Swedish braking systems maker looked to have failed.

** Four bidders are vying for UniCredit's fund management arm Pioneer as the auction for the $3.35 billion unit moves to the second round of bidding, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** German automotive group Continental has agreed to buy U.S. smart fleet management technology provider Zonar for an undisclosed price to expand its mobility services and strengthen its position in the United States, it said on Tuesday.

** France's market watchdog on Tuesday blocked an all-share buyout offer for SFR by European telecoms group Altice, in a rare move which Altice CEO Michel Combes said was "totally incomprehensible" and could hurt Paris as a financial centre.

** Sears Holdings Corp's Craftsman tool brand has attracted bidders including Stanley Black & Decker Inc and Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries Co Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** The Bank of Italy is confident there are alternatives to liquidation for four Italian banks rescued from bankruptcy last year if their planned sale falls through, its Director General Salvatore Rossi said on Tuesday.

** Japanese electronics components supplier Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd wants its enlarged battery business to help double automotive-related revenue when the years of rapid expansion in the smartphone market have passed, its chief executive said.

** Hong Kong tycoon Peter Woo's Wharf Holdings Ltd has agreed to sell its telecom business to a consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP and MBK Partners Inc for HK$9.5 billion ($1.22 billion), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** A possible merger between Spanish state-owned banks Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) would take place in mid-2017 once an analysis of the operation is complete, Bankia's Chairman said on Tuesday.

** Britain's Royal Mail Plc said on Tuesday it acquired California-based regional parcel delivery firm Golden State Overnight Delivery Service Inc (GSO) for $90 million.

** French luxury group LVMH, owner of the Louis Vuitton brand, has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in high-tech luggage maker Rimowa for 640 million euros ($716 million), its first acquisition in Germany.

** Chinese investment company Zhejiang Rifa Holding Group has made a NZ$203 million ($148 million) bid to acquire majority control of New Zealand's Airwork Holdings Limited, sending shares in the aviation company soaring.

** U.S. defense contractor Harris Corp has launched the sale of parts of its Critical Networks division, according to people familiar with the matter, its first divestiture move after striking a deal with activist hedge fund Jana Partners.

** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said it secured the European rights to Summit Therapeutics Plc's experimental Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug as it looks to build on its lead in treating the fatal muscle-wasting disease.

** Poland has scrapped a 13.5 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) deal for 50 Airbus utility helicopters that were to be delivered to the Polish army, the economy ministry said late on Tuesday.

** Tokyo-based insurer Sompo Holdings Inc could announce a deal to buy U.S. casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd for about $6.5 billion as early as this week, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Canadian energy producer Enerplus Corp has put its natural gas assets in the U.S. Marcellus shale region up for sale, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

** ABB will keep its Power Grids business in a rejection of demands from an activist investor to spin it off and the Swiss engineering group has also unveiled plans for a $3 billion share buy back from next year. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)