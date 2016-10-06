(Adds Innogy, Shanghai Electric, Edeka, Novator, Mars Inc; Updates Twitter, Pfizer Inc, Amundi, SVG Capital)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Twitter Inc shares plunged on Thursday as fears mounted that a much-anticipated auction of the social media company will draw minimal interest from potential buyers.

** Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it would sell its global infusion therapy business to ICU Medical Inc for $1 billion in cash and stock that will give it a major stake in the smaller company.

** France's Amundi has made a higher than expected 4 billion euro ($4.5 bln) offer to buy UniCredit's Pioneer Investments, two sources told Reuters, raising the bar in the race to snap up Italy's third-largest asset manager.

** The candy maker Mars Inc on Thursday said it would take full control of its Wrigley chewing gum business, acquiring the minority stake held by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc .

** China's Lenovo Group Ltd is in talks to bring Fujitsu Ltd's personal computer business under its control, allowing the Japanese company to focus on IT services and other businesses, a source with direct knowledge of the talks said.

** Chinese chipmaker Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd wants to buy German lighting company Osram , German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported, without specifying the source of the information.

** Britain's SVG Capital accepted an offer from Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Thursday, saying it gave shareholders a better return than a hostile bid from U.S. private equity rival HarbourVest.

** Greek fund Tollerton and its Icelandic counterpart Novator, the owners of Polish mobile phone operator Play have called off an auction to sell the business after private equity offers failed to meet expectations.

** A group of German retailers have agreed to drop a legal challenge to Edeka's takeover of loss-making Kaiser's Tengelmann, possibly securing jobs at the chain, trade union Verdi said on Thursday.

** Chinese firms including Shanghai Electric have approached Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to express an interest in buying its Comau robotics business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Shares in Innogy are being sold at 36 euros ($40.14) apiece in the initial public offering of the group that bundles the healthy parts of ailing German utility RWE , both companies said on Thursday.

** Austrian fireproof industrial materials maker RHI said it has agreed with key shareholders of rival Magnesita to take over the Brazilian company in a $500 million deal to create a global player.

** German banks are putting jointly held payments group Concardis up for sale, with the group seeking a partner for investments in new technologies, people close to the matter said on Thursday. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)