Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a
planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create
Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out a European
antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.
** Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC his
conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than
doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016,
making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that
U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
** Norway's competition authority said it may block Nordic
telecom operator Telia Company's planned 2.3 billion
Norwegian crowns ($276 million) acquisition of Phonero due to
competition concerns in the business segment.
** U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said it had
received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed
acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp.
** South Africa's Cell C and its creditors have agreed a
deal with Blue Label Telecoms and an unnamed investor
that would reduce the mobile phone network operator's debt to 6
billion rand ($463 million), Blue Label said in a statement.
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's insistence
on keeping its discipline while assessing whether to increase
its $2.9 billion bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp
leaves the bank's U.S. expansion plans in the balance.
** South African trading, services and distribution firm
Bidvest has access to $1 billion for acquisitions, its
chief executive said.
** German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management
and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover
offer from rival Busch as too low.
** Shares in Assicurazioni Generali fell sharply
at open on Monday after bank Intesa Sanpaolo said late
on Friday it had decided not to pursue a possible tie-up with
Italy's biggest insurer.
** India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp will
take control of Hindustan Petroleum Corp as part of
the government's plan to create an integrated public sector oil
entity, the Economic Times daily reported citing top government
officials.
** Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making
an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to
be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported, as it expands its reach
beyond tech and telecoms.
** German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel is
opening its books to potential acquirers after coming under
pressure from its largest shareholder to consider various
takeover approaches.
** Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust, which
has agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about
C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion), is in talks with the U.S. private
investment firm about raising its bid, people familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
** The head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
does not expect to review AT&T Inc's planned $85.4 billion
acquisition of Time Warner Inc, a spokesman for the
agency said.
** U.S. food company Kraft Heinz is not targeting
any other large deals for now after being snubbed by Unilever
because valuations in the sector are too high, major
shareholder Warren Buffett told CNBC news.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)