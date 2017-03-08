(Adds Novo Nordisk, Exxaro Resources, Suez, Foxconn, PPG)

March 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** French waste and water group Suez has boosted its industrial water treatment business with the 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) acquisition of GE Water from General Electric.

** Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV is exploring a sale or merger with a peer, and is in talks with companies including U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG Industries Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

** South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in Tronox to focus on its core activities and fund capital commitments, the company said.

** Canada's two largest pension funds have bought a stake of about 1.5 percent in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank for about 22.55 billion rupees ($338 million) from its founder and chief executive Uday Kotak, stock exchange data showed.

** French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of March, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.

** PepsiCo Inc has bid to acquire Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, according to reports published in two Brazilian newspapers.

** Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, has approached South Korean chip maker SK Hynix Inc to explore a joint bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit, the Nikkei reported, citing sources.

** Italian utility Enel denied a press report regarding the possible sale to investment funds of its controlling stake in Spanish unit Endesa.

** A partnership of U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co and Saudi foods group Almarai is among potential bidders for Saudi Grains Organization's milling operations, the kingdom's sole supplier, sources aware of the matter said.

** The sale of German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, is expected soon, sources with knowledge of the situation said.

** French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.

** German carmaker Volkswagen is not open to merger talks with Italian rival Fiat Chrysler, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said, rebuffing an overture from FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne.

** Japan's SoftBank is to place a roughly $8 billion stake in ARM, the British chip designer it bought last year, into an investment fund it has created with Saudi Arabia, the Financial Times reported.

** Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S has approached Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, a U.S. biotechnology company focused on serious blood disorders, to discuss a potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter said.

** South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in chemical maker Tronox to focus on its core mining activities and to fund capital commitments, the company said. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)